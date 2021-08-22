Avera Mengistu's mother marks his 7th birthday in captivity

Avera Mengistu's seventh birthday since he was captured by Hamas was celebrated on Sunday at his family's home in Ashkelon. In a video produced by the municipality to mark Mengistu's 35th birthday, his mother Agranash blessed him and said: "If you are alive, congratulations, wherever you are."

His mother also said that she was waiting for him and looking forward. "Until we meet, I wish that you be happy and content. We will meet soon and next year we will celebrate you at home with everyone. Seven years without you is not easy. Every Rosh Hashanah I am waiting for you to come back."

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam said "another birthday in captivity and another holiday in captivity and Avera's absence is so present. As we did last Passover, we set ourselves the goal of raising awareness and reminding that Avera is still being held captive by Hamas. In the hope that he will return to us soon, together with all the missing Israelis."

Seven years have passed since Avera Mengistu crossed the border into Gaza, and his traces have since disappeared. During these years no progress was made in his return, and his family and friends saw the state exert extraordinary efforts to return the rest of the prisoners and missing persons.

Three years ago, a Palestinian news agency reported that Israel did not demand the return of Mengistu as part of negotiations with Hamas. "For years he has been in captivity and I do not see an effort by the government which has done anything serious," claimed Yaki Taka, a childhood friend of Mengisto. "He's not the 'child of everyone' apparently, and only in recent years have I seen awareness of people getting involved in the struggle."

Avera Mengistu has been held captive by Hamas for 2,541 days.