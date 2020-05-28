Aviv Kochavi visits mourning parents of murdered IDF soldier Ben Yigal

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the family of St.-Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal on Thursday morning as they were mourning the loss of their son, who was killed during an operation in the West Bank with a stone two weeks prior.Kochavi expressed his sympathies, saying that they will find the killer and that efforts to search for them will continue as necessary. Ben Yigal was killed when his unit conducted an operation in Ya'bad and arrested numerous suspects. Stones were thrown at them from above, and when Ben Yigal glanced up, a rock was dropped on him. The IDF and security forces have not yet been able to identify the killer.After his funeral and burial, Ben Yigal's grave was dug up by a woman suspected of being mentally unwell. According to security footage from the graveyard, she dug for hours until a family that was passing by noticed and reported her.