The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Avraham Duvdevani: Bringing winds of change to KKL-JNF

‘Renew our days as of old,’ to bring KKL-JNF back to the original purpose for which it was founded 120 years ago.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 18, 2021 12:57
AVRAHAM DUVDEVANI (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
AVRAHAM DUVDEVANI
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)
 I met with Avraham Duvdevani in KKL-JNF’s headquarters in Modi’in, several months after his appointment as world chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund. My first impression was that “Duvdev” (as nicknamed by friends) is comfortable in his own skin and does not hold back when answering questions. He pounded on his desk to emphasize points, looked at me directly in the eye, and peppered his replies with tales and anecdotes from his professional life, which spans more than 50 years in high-level positions with the Jewish Agency, World Bnei Akiva, Orot Israel College, and the World Zionist Organization.
“I served as chairman of the World Zionist Organization for 10 years,” says Duvdevani. “At my age, I could go home and retire. But I felt a sense of calling, urging me to stay on for one more task, to be the head of Keren Kayemeth.” 
Why would Duvdevani, at age 75, with his list of impressive accomplishments, take on the role at KKL-JNF? 
He answers, “Keren Kayemeth has a specific mandate with very clear limitations. Over the years, changes were made there. The vision of my predecessors went beyond those boundaries. It’s not that there was anything innately wrong with their plans, but I sensed that taking the organization back to its roots would better prepare it for the challenges ahead. I said that I would accept the position as chairman of KKL-JNF to return it to what it once was, and what it is supposed to be.”
Duvdevani recalls his first board meeting as KKL-JNF chief. 
“They were all interested in my vision for the organization, and so I said: ‘Renew our days as of old,’ to bring KKL-JNF back to the original purpose for which it was founded 120 years ago.” As he looks back from his chair, Duvdevani points at the organization’s flag standing near his desk and proceeds to give a historical and geographical lesson. 
“The KKL-JNF flag,” he says, “has three main colors: brown, green and blue. Herzl himself established KKL-JNF in 1901 to buy land, develop the land, and settle it. The brown symbolizes the soil of the land of Israel.” Duvdevani says that there is a great deal that still needs to be done with redeeming, developing and settling the land. “There were those who said that this idea is passé, and that we need a new vision,” he notes. “I say that it is not passé. We can develop our vision with those things for another 40 years.”
Avraham Duvdevani participating in Tu Bishvat tree-planting ceremony. (Photo credit: Haim Versano)Avraham Duvdevani participating in Tu Bishvat tree-planting ceremony. (Photo credit: Haim Versano)
Next, Duvdevani speaks of the color green, which he says represents the greenery and forestry of the modern State of Israel. KKL-JNF has planted more than 250 million trees in Israel since its founding and, says Duvdevani, “The world comes to us to learn how we made a forest in the desert.” Green, he adds, also represents KKL-JNF’s emphasis on the environment and nature and connecting people to nature. “During corona, the forests saved Israel because there was no place else to go.” Duvdevani reports that hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to Israel’s green spaces every weekend.
Finally, Duvdevani speaks of blue, the third color on the KKL-JNF flag. Blue, of course, symbolizes water, and he speaks proudly of the 230 reservoirs that KKL-JNF has built and the numerous streams that the organization has cleaned and turned into parks and nature trails. Duvdevani says KKL-JNF workers in the field are delighted to see that the organization is returning to its roots, both literally and figuratively.
He says KKL-JNF will use its expertise in land development, the environment, and water management to help solve the climate crisis and is establishing a large center to deal with the issue. “That is part of our mandate.” 
IN RECENT WEEKS, Duvdevani and KKL-JNF made headlines in the wake of the organization’s managerial committee’s preliminary decision to allocate funds for the potential purchase of land over the Green Line in Judea and Samaria. Asked for his comments on the subject, Duvdevani responded clearly and forcefully: “Not one shekel or dollar that comes from donations is used for KKL-JNF activities over the Green Line. That’s always been the organization’s policy, and forever will be.”
Duvdevani says that the announcement of the recent KKL-JNF decision was misunderstood and misinterpreted. The purchase of land in Judea and Samaria – which is made through the organization’s own funds – has been KKL-JNF policy for many years, he points out, long before he took office. As a matter of fact, Duvdevani took it upon himself to turn the already existing policy in Judea and Samaria into an official one. 
“Just for reference, the previous administration allocated more for land in Judea and Samaria than we are projecting to allocate now, a modest total of NIS 38 million.” Duvdevani notes that during the previous management’s tenure, a commission was appointed to examine the different aspects of the organization’s land-purchasing in the West Bank, and the decision was approved by the former head of the Beersheba District Court, Judge Joseph (“Sefi”) Alon. To buttress his point, Duvdevani also quotes from a letter written in 1968 by then-prime minister Levi Eshkol to Yaakov Tsur, the KKL-JNF head at the time, in which he affirmed the organization’s right to purchase land throughout the country.
There is far more to Avraham Duvdevani than the recent publicity that has accompanied him. Duvdevani served as a paratrooper in the IDF, was involved in the liberation of the Old City of Jerusalem in the Six-Day War, and fought in the Yom Kippur War at the Suez Canal six years later. It was during his extended tour of duty at the front during the Yom Kippur War that he decided to make education his life’s work. 
“The paratroopers were with me for four-and-a-half months,” he recalls. “They began to ask all types of ideological questions. I decided then and there that I was not going to pursue a PhD in education. Instead, I decided to go into the field to strengthen Jewish education.” Duvdevani is of the old school, and this is best illustrated by the small spiral notebook he keeps in the left front shirt pocket to jot down notes and important thoughts. “It takes 20 seconds for me to write in my notebook, but it takes me three minutes with my cellphone. It’s faster and more efficient,” he says with a smile on his face.
Duvdevani’s term as head of KKL-JNF is for two-and-a-half years, with an option for an additional two-and-a-half years. He has a collection of 3,500 Passover Haggadot in his home, and he dreams of organizing them and writing his own, Zionist-oriented Haggadah when he retires. He credits his success in life to his wife, Dina, and he attributes the path he chose of helping the Jewish people throughout the world to that of his late father, Baruch Duvdevani, who headed the Aliyah Department for the Jewish Agency and brought hundreds of thousands of immigrants to Israel.
Despite the long, late hours and the stress that comes with heading KKL-JNF, Avraham Duvdevani is enjoying himself. 
“I am working very hard these days,” says Duvdevani, “but it is easy for me because I love every minute of my work.”
This article was written in cooperation with KKL-JNF.


Tags kkl kkl israel KKL-JNF
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu must keep from politicizing the Mossad

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
4

Stress and anxiety caused by smartphone use revealed in new TAU study

Close up of a man using mobile smart phone
5

Can artificial intelligence predict whether someone will die from COVID?

Artificial intelligence

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by