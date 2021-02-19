Bank of Israel to hold rates as economy poised for steep rebound

Similarly, Israel’s inflation rate improved to -0.4% in January from -0.7% in December, although the rate remained well below the Bank of Israel’s annual 1%-3% target.

Growth is expected to rebound in 2021, with the Bank of Israel forecasting a 6.3% rise while Goldman Sachs sees 7.5% if the rapid pace of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign is maintained.

Israel, with a population of 9.3 million, is starting to emerge from a third lockdown as more than 4 million people have already received a first inoculation and nearly 3 million of them have received a second dose.

At their prior meeting on Jan. 4, five of the central bank’s six policymakers voted to hold the key rate.

Since the pandemic began, the central bank has lowered its key rate once - from 0.25% in April - and has signalled an unwillingness to lower rates to zero or make them negative. Instead, the central bank has relied on other measures, such as buying government and corporate bonds and offering cut-rate loans to banks to encourage lending to small businesses.

Last month, in response to a strengthening shekel, which hit a 24-year high versus the dollar, the central bank said it would buy at least $30 billion of foreign currency in 2021 in a bid to help exporters compete better globally. It bought nearly $7 billion of forex in January.

“After the strong GDP and inflation data the chances for a rate cut (on Monday) are really low,” said Amir Kahanovich, chief economist for the Excellence Investment House.