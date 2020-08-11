The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bank of Israel warns over high risk of COVID-19 financial instability

At the end of 2020 the country will face a deficit of 13% and lose NIS 24 billion in tax revenue, a report by the bank has predicted.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 11, 2020 20:37
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Israeli flag flutters outside the Bank of Israel building in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Bank of Israel warned on Tuesday that the country faces a medium to high risk to its financial stability due to COVID-19. Its report lists the potential increase in infection rates and a possible nationwide lockdown as two main reasons lenders may not be able to repay debts. Israel is seen as a “red state” at the moment due to high infection rates.
This will require further government incentives, which “will lead to a deterioration of the fiscal picture,” the report said.
The bank claimed that, for the short term, “steps taken by the Bank of Israel... succeeded in eliminating much of the panic in the markets and restore them to proper functioning,” and presented the report as a call to decision-makers and the general public to be aware of the possible dangers, and to plan accordingly.
The Finance Ministry slammed the report for suggesting Israel offers less aid than other OECD countries and claimed the numbers are “wrong when discussing the previous aid package and certainly mistaken when discussing the current one” of 13.9% of the GDP.
The bank responded by saying that the infographic, created by Goldman Sachs, presented the correct amount of aid given (3.7% of the GDP) at the time.
The report predicts that at the end of 2020 the country will face a deficit of 13% and lose NIS 24 billion in tax revenue.
So far, the government has been able to raise NIS 88 billion, from domestic investors NIS 42b. and foreign ones NIS 46b., and the report claims most credit rating agencies are still “tolerant” of Israel’s credit rating, seeing as the increase in debt is not unique to its government during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel began the pandemic in a good economic situation and that “we should not be afraid to take loans.” The report confirms the first part but calls for stability-increasing measures.
Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron warned against taking the country into elections in November, calling such a move “bad news to the economy.”
He called on the government to “progress as quickly as possible to set a clear outline to forming a state budget and take other financial decisions needed at this moment.”
The report also included the admission that the pandemic is worse than the extreme-case scenarios for which the financial system had prepared in recent years.


Tags Bank of Israel economy israel economy coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by