Barak's dream of a firefighting robot lives on through fundraiser

At around 7 p.m. on Yom Kippur, 12-year-old Barak Houry was run over and killed by a drunk driver on Highway 4 in central Israel.

Using his own map to track his path, Barak rode his bicycle from the Houri family home in Ramat Gan to his friend in Petah Tikva, with whom he went to swimming class six days a week. "He was so excited he didn't even say goodbye when he left the house," his mother Tzofit said.

After two hours, Tzofit received a call from the friend's parents, informing her that Barak never arrived at their Petah Tikva home. Following a number of missed calls to her son, Tzofit called Israel Police.

"Police knocked on my door and told me: 'there was an accident, we are taking you to [Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus]," Tzofit recalled. "They showed me a photo of the bicycle and refused to give us any more information on the way there. We were feeling such intense uncertainty."

When the Houris arrived at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, the medical staff told them their child was without a pulse. "It was over after 15 minutes, more or less," they said. "We were confused and disoriented at the time but it was over quickly," Tzofit added.

Barak Houri posing with his hand-made guitar. (credit: Courtesy)

A self-taught painter, carpenter, composer, sewer and tailor, Barak did not waste a single minute of his life. "He would constantly write up and sketch his thoughts in school, always thinking of the next project," Tzofit said. "He managed to pack five minutes' worth of work into one."

"For Barak, a problem is not really a problem but an opportunity to fix something broken. He's a kid who makes you want to wake up in the morning," the parents said. "He gave us the motivation to be daring, to not be afraid of anything."

The parents spoke of Barak's influence on those around him, before and after his death, from his teacher who wants to give a lecture to the school on Barak to children publications that want to use Barak's works to motivate and encourage creativity in children. "Musicians have approached us with the intent of performing songs he has written and lead concerts in his memory," they noted.

During the COVID-19 pandemic that kept students locked up in their homes, Barak thrived. "While his classmates were climbing up walls, he was busy writing songs on his piano and painting," Tzofit said. "I can finally do the things I am interested in, instead of going to school," Barak told his mother.

That is when Barak came up with the idea of a solar-powered robot, designed to identify, locate and extinguish fires, all without endangering human life.

Barak built his automated firefighter with no prior knowledge or experience in robotics or electronics, sitting at his computer for hours every day, teaching himself how to program codes and weld.

Despite Barak's hard work throughout the year, his firefighting robot, equipped with object-detection, gas, heat and light sensors, a speaker and light bulbs that automatically switched on in the dark, remains unfinished. "He built the robot so he could serve the public and help people," his father, Isaac, said.

After his death, Tzofit and Isaac set out to make sure Barak's legacy is one of creativity, curiosity and resourcefulness. A crowdfunding project, titled "Barak Houri's Robot," was launched with the aim of completing Barak's robot and making his dream a reality.

In addition, the Houris seek to inspire children and teens to learn and invest in robotics and programming through Barak's robot. "A week prior to Barak's passing, he said he wants to open a Facebook page, where children who are interested in robotics can help him improve the robot," Tzofit said. "If that was his last wish, we will fulfill his vision."

"Electrical engineering students have offered to complete Barak's robot as their thesis," they noted. "Large companies are also interested in taking part in this project," Tzofit added.

As of Thursday, over NIS 400,000 has already been donated by Israelis and others around the world to the completion of Barak's project.

Eran Azoulay, the driver who killed Barak, has previously been convicted twice in the past of driving under influence. "We don't want to comment on him...All we want is for him to get everything he deserves [in court]," the family said.

In a message to parents everywhere, Tzofit and Isaac urged them to appreciate every messy room in the house. "I constantly complained about the clutter Barak left due to all his creations and inventions," Tzofit said. "You can not complain...now the house is tidy but the silence is truly profound."