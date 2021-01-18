Baruch Padeh makes EMG testing accessible for Israel's north

The Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya now offers Electromyography (EMG) tests to Israelis who live in the north, enabling many who were unable to travel to be tested at farther locations, to receive the important examination. The EMG tests the function of nerves in the limbs and body, said DR Oleg Yonev, who was specially trained to use the machine at Rambam Health Care Campus and Wolfson Medical Center. "The machine allows us to locate the problem and give a diagnosis and treatment options," said Yonev, who went on to say that the test takes only 10 minutes and is painless. Eti Gontage was the first patient to use the new EMG. "I have been suffering from an unpleasant feeling of pins and needles in my hands and feet for a while now, and also a feeling of burning and searing. I was referred to a test at Rambam, which until now was the only place to have the machine, but I did not want to travel all the way to Haifa."After getting the test, Gontage expressed her joy at the new service offered Baruch Padeh. "It was a relief when I was told I would not have to wait months for an appointment in Haifa."
