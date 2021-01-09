The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Barzilai medical staff express hope in musical summary of last few months

Medical staff sang about new beginnings in the new year, expressing their hopes for the start of 2021.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 9, 2021 05:21
Barzilai Medical Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Barzilai Medical Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Pictures taken over the course of the last few months at the Barzilai Medical Center,depicting the challenging times that the hospital has gone through as it battles the coronavirus pandemic have been compiled into a video, which was released on Wednesday, and accompanied by music sung by hospital staff and Israeli musician Shiri Maimon.

Maimon, a well known Israeli musician, was joined in singing the classic Israeli song "BaShana HaBa'a" (next year) by medical staff as well as the wife of the song's late composer Ehud Manor, Ofra Fuchs, and the composer of the well known tune, Nurit Hirsh.
Medical staff sang about new beginnings in the new year, expressing their hopes for the start of 2021.
Pictures of new mothers holding their children and patients undergoing physical therapy were interspersed with photographs of healthcare staff dealing with the effects of the pandemic that has placed incredible strains on hospitals and medical teams across the country.
The video included photographs of hospital support staff working to keep the building clean and the life-saving machinery in working order.


