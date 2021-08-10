Beersheba family charged with kidnapping, attempted murder of daughter

Indictments were filed on Tuesday against a Beersheba family for kidnapping and attempted murder of their family member, a 17-year-old girl, according to Israeli media.

The teen's mother, 47-years-old, and her four siblings, 24, 20, 19, and 16-years-old, were arrested after Israel Police received a report of a young woman being forced into a car after being stabbed.

Police forces from the Beersheba station arrived on the scene in order to open an investigation and scan the area for evidence of the incident.

A report was then received that a moderately injured 17-year-old girl had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The five family members were charged with causing grievous bodily harm, kidnapping for murder or extortion, threatening offenses, and aggravated assault.

According to the reports, the indictments state the family stabbed the 17-year-old, assaulted her and kidnapped her, later admitting her to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba and threatening her not to complain and frame her boyfriend.