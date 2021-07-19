Family suspected of attempted murder of daughter

The mother and her other children were arrested after the police received a report of a young woman being forced into a car after being stabbed, and that she was visibly injured.

Police forces from the Beersheba station arrived on the scene in order to open an investigation and scan the area for evidence of the incident.

A report was then received that a moderately injured 17-year-old girl had been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The victim's mother, sister and three brothers were caught while attempting to evade police officials and have been arrested . They will be brought before the Beersheba Magistrate's Court on Monday.

