Beersheba nursing home resident tests positive for coronavirus

An occupant of the grief-stricken Mishan Nursing Home in Beersheba tested positive for COVID-19 late on Friday night.

All of the occupants of the assisted living ward in which she was admitted have gone into isolation, and family visits to the ward have been discontinued.

This is a first case of coronavirus infection since the easing of the quarantine which was placed on the nursing home, where 14 residents have died so far.

The Mishan nursing home said in a statement on Saturday, following the incident that "Last night she was evacuated to the Soroka ICU from the assisted living ward after feeling ill, received a test and was found positive for the coronavirus. The tenant is now hospitalized. In addition, we are appealing to the Ministry of Health to acquire tests for all occupants and staff in the department."