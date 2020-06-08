Ben-Gurion Airport: 99% drop in traffic compared to May 2019

Ben-Gurion Airport witnessed a 99% drop in international passenger footfall last month when compared to May 2019, demonstrating the scope of the blow suffered by Israel's aviation industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.A total of 18,197 international passengers passed through Israel's leading transportation hub last month, compared to approximately 1.93 million during May 2019. The destination with the highest volume of activity was the United States, with more than 36% of all passengers (6,563 in total) either arriving from or traveling to the country from Ben-Gurion Airport. The vast majority (6,086 passengers) traveled to or from Newark Liberty International Airport onboard flights operated by United Airlines.Plunging footfall reflects a ban on all foreign nationals entering Israel since March 18, even if they can prove their ability to remain in home isolation for 14 days upon arrival. The entry ban is currently valid until June 15.Domestic air travel has also recorded a dramatic decline, with only 8,979 passengers passing through Ben-Gurion Airport, compared to almost 40,000 in May 2019.The 77.25% drop in footfall is even more substantial given that Ben-Gurion only replaced Sde Dov Airport as central Israel's sole domestic aviation hub in July 2019.In more optimistic news, cargo transportation last month registered a slight increase (1.52%) compared to May 2019. A total of 28,751 tons arrived and departed Ben-Gurion Airport, including 1,267 tons in passenger aircraft.Late on Sunday, El Al said it would extend its halt on all scheduled flights to and from Israel until June 30, with the exception of cargo flights and one-off services. Some 6,000 of the carrier's 6,500 staff are also on unpaid leave until the same date.