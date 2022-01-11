The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Expanded High Court approve police checking phones of ex-PM’s PR people

Justices slam police for procedural violations.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 11:49
Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A majority of an expanded nine-justice panel of the High Court of Justice on Tuesday endorsed the police’s authority to access all data on the cell phones of two aides of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to probe them on charges of witness intimidation.
At the same time, the majority of the justices strongly criticized the police for the slow pace of fixing errors they were making in improperly invading the privacy of suspects regarding cell phones and other electronic devices.
Justice Yosef Elron went even farther than the majority's criticism, dissenting and finding the police's misconduct sufficient to penalize them regarding access to the cell phones in dispute.
In July 2021, the High Court hearing on the issue was broadcast live due to its profound legal implications and the Israel Bar Association and the Public Defender's Office came out in support of Netanyahu's advisers' position.
In mid-February 2021, Netanyahu aides Ofer Golan and Yonatan Orich requested that High Court President Esther Hayut allow them a rare hearing before a broad panel of the court, a request which she granted.
Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at defamation lawsuit against former prime minister Ehud Olmert, January 10, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at defamation lawsuit against former prime minister Ehud Olmert, January 10, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
On January 26, 2021, a three-judge panel of the High Court had endorsed the police’s authority to access all data on the two Netanyahu aides’ cell phones.
The two allegedly were involved in efforts to intimidate former top Netanyahu aide turned state’s witness, Shlomo Filber, from following through with his plan to accuse his former boss of corruption.
Generally, broader panels of the High Court are only granted on constitutional issues, but Golan and Orich claimed that the specific legal questions pertaining to the police accessing their cell phones had not been decided until now and did have major constitutional implications.
Essentially, their lawyer Amit Hadad, who also represents Netanyahu in his public corruption trial, said in July 2021 that police had gotten the suspects’ agreement to search their cell phones, but under false pretenses.
Hadad said that the police were obligated to caution the suspects that they could refuse in which case law enforcement would have had to seek a court-approved warrant.
In addition, Hadad said that the police asking for access to suspects’ cell phones without informing them of their right to refuse is a systemic problem and that the High Court must deny law enforcement use of the data they obtained to teach them a lesson.
At a broader level, Hadad argued that suspects should also be allowed to have lawyers present when the police ask a court for such search warrants and that there should be special early appeal rights in such cases because of the deep violation of privacy.
Hayut and the majority of the justices seemed to respond at July 2021 hearing that such a change would hamper law enforcement’s efforts to fight corruption and get to the truth in criminal probes.
The state lawyers at the hearing had said that many suspects have an interest to delete and corrupt their cell phones and other electronic devices if they have any advance notice and that allowing hearings with defense lawyers before the data of a suspect is secured by police could destroy a wide number of cases.
In terms of this specific incident, even at the hearing, the justices were inclined to let the trial court for Urich and Golan deal with the issue by evaluating whether the police violation should lead to disqualifying the evidence, but did not think they needed to be involved now – when an indictment had not even been filed.
Hadad retorted that at the trial stage it would be too late and would reward the police for its violations, but the justices seemed ready to trust any future trial judge to properly balance the issue of police misconduct.
Further, the chief justice noted that the US was trending closer to Israel regarding handling evidence that might have been unlawfully obtained, meaning American law is becoming more lenient about using such evidence if the ultimate conclusion is that the evidence obtained is credible.  
The justices suggested that Hadad might need the Knesset to pass a new law if he wanted greater rights for suspects regarding police searches of cell phones and electronic devices.
By the same token, Justices Elron, Neal Hendel and others slammed the state prosecution and the police for coming to the hearing without having changed their practices.
When a state lawyer said that such cultural changes take time, especially when many police do not realize that cell phone probes have some of the same strict search warrant requirements as house searches, the justices pushed back that the police have had enough time and warnings to change.
The original incident dates back to fall 2019.


