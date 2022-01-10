The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Netanyahu trial: There was no undue pressure - Hefetz's lawyer

A police interrogator who questioned state's witness Nir Hefetz said errors in Hefetz's statements do not undermine his credibility.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 19:52

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 19:56
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Nir Hefetz seen leaving the trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, outside the District Court in Jerusalem, November 16, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A key police interrogator in the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified on Monday that he had never placed undue pressure on a top former aide of Netanyahu in order to flip him into being a state’s witness.
Police interrogator Nir Schwartz went through the full list of accusations before the Jerusalem District Court that Netanyahu’s defense team has tried to use to undermine the testimony of state’s witness Nir Hefetz.
Hefetz has provided powerful ammunition for the prosecution to prove media bribery against Netanyahu in Case 4000, the “Bezeq-Walla affair,” but has also castigated the police for abusing him during his interrogation.
Netanyahu’s defense team has said Hefetz was coerced into turning on Netanyahu and that his accusations should be disregarded as not credible.
Schwartz said Hefetz had received proper food and sometimes double portions and standard levels of sleep for interrogation, despite Hefetz’s charge that some levels of food and sleep deprivation were used against him.
Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges, on November 16, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES) Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges, on November 16, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The police interrogator acknowledged that on one day, Hefetz emerged with a large number of bug bites from his prison cell, but said Hefetz mostly healed within a day and that the situation was unintentional and still had not thrown Hefetz off from defending his narrative.
Next, he said Hefetz’s request for a doctor did take a day to handle, but only because that was how long it took to obtain a doctor given the unusual hour in which Hefetz made his request. He added that no medical attention was withheld from Hefetz.
Hefetz has said that such an answer is an anachronism since it was the police who decided what middle-of-the-night times to arrest and interrogate him, so they should be responsible for providing medical attention quickly even at those unusual times.
Schwartz did admit that another police interrogator, Yaniv Peleg, had improperly pressured Hefetz to change his lawyer to someone more willing to cut a plea deal.
However, he said that he stepped in and stopped Peleg and Schwartz. The prosecution and Hefetz himself have all said it was clear that Hefetz would ultimately cut an immunity deal of his own free will, mostly to avoid jail time and be free to tell the truth.
Moreover, Schwartz said the police did pressure Hefetz to cooperate with providing a full and truthful narrative, but beyond that they did not try to lead him to any specific dates or details.
The prosecution and Hefetz have said they at times showed Hefetz his own text messages to refresh his memory when he said he did not remember something, but that this kind of intervention is not prohibited.
In one of the most controversial portions of Schwartz’s testimony, he shocked the court and those observing saying he did not remember who ordered him to summon at the police station before Hefetz a third party (whose identity is under gag order) to whom Hefetz was not married, but had some undefined romantic connection.
Netanyahu’s defense lawyers have said bringing the third party to the police station was illegal extortion.
Schwartz did not view the exercise as problematic and said he was given an order to summon the third party, but could not recall by whom.
Sources have indicated that though this specific issue is a weak point for the prosecution, they can sidestep it by pointing out that Hefetz not only criticized them for it, but also said it was not the reason he became a state’s witness.
The prosecution and the defense also arrived at an agreement to allow police statements into evidence of several witnesses meant to testify in January.
This is expected to advance the all-important testimony of former Netanyahu top aide turned state’s witness Shlomo Filber to as soon as late January.
The initial stages of the Netanyahu trial started in January and May 2020, with the witness stage of the Netanyahu trial starting in April 2021.
Even after Case 4000 concludes, the prosecution will also be spending significant time making arguments against Netanyahu in the Case 1000 “illegal gifts affair” and the Case 2000 Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom “attempted media bribery affair.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu bezeq Case 4000 Nir Hefetz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by