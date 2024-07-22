Netanyahu visits Washington amid presidential chaos

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins his three-day trip to Washington on Monday amid chaos in that capital over US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race for the White House in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next President, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East,” Netanyahu told reporters on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International Airport before boarding the flight for DC.

Netanyahu has often been criticized for stoking US partisanship toward Israel. But he stressed that during his trip he would seek to “anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel.”

He is expected to finally meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House, an invitation which he has sought since he resumed office in December 2022.

Biden had refused to follow tradition by which a Prime Minister who forms a new government is invited to meet with the US President in the White House. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remarks on his upcoming US visit at Ben-Gurion Airport. July 22, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Although Netanyahu and Biden have been friends for over 40 years, Biden refused to host Netanyahu at the White House, due to his opposition to the Prime Minister’s judicial reform program.

He later softened that stance and met with Netanyahu in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Biden also flew to Israel a month later in October in the aftermath of the Hamas-led October 7 attack and met with Netanyahu then as well.

The pending White House meeting had been viewed as a positive sign, particularly given the ongoing tension between the two men over Israel’s handling of the Gaza war.

Its significance, however, as a bellwether of US-Israel relations diminished on Monday when Biden became a lame-duck president.

The two men, however, do have significant policy issues to discuss including a pending hostage deal.

“I plan to see President Biden, whom I've known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as Senator, as Vice President, and as President,” Netanyahu said.

“It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead the goals that are important for both our countries,” Netanyahu said before boarding the plane.

This includes “Achieving the release of all our hostages, defeating Hamas, confronting the terror axis of Iran and its proxies, and ensuring that all Israel citizens return safely to their homes in the north and in the south,” Netanyahu said.

The status of the meeting

It was unclear, however, when the meeting would take place or even if it would take place given that Biden is recovering from COVID at his home in Delaware.

Netanyahu has also sought meetings with Harris and with the Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump.

To underscore his commitment to the deal, Netanyahu brought with him on his plane a number of released or freed hostages and relatives of those held in Gaza with him on his plane, including Noa Argamani.

He will meet with freed hostages and relatives of those still in captivity in Washington on Monday, soon after landing.

The signature moment of the trip is Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the fourth in his career. He also spoke before joint sessions of Congress in 2015, 2011, and 1996.

“At a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there's great political uncertainty in Washington, I will address, for the fourth time, both houses of Congress as the Prime Minister of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He plans to make a case for Israel, as the IDF battles the Iranian proxy groups Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen.

Netanyahu told reporters, “In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow, and always.”

Opponents of Netanyahu, Israel, and the Gaza war plan to hold protests in Washington, particularly around the speech, and a number of Senators and Representatives intend to boycott the speech.

Among the surprising faces that will be absent is Senator J.D Vance of Ohio, the Republican Vice Presidential nominee, who has scheduling issues.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign said, “Senator Vance stands steadfastly with the people of Israel in their fight to defend their homeland, eradicate terrorist threats, and bring back their countrymen held hostage.

“He will not however be in attendance for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech to Congress as he has duties to fulfill as the Republican nominee for Vice President,” Miller stated.

Israelis have also been angry about Netanyahu’s upcoming address, given the absence of a hostage deal, explaining that such a move should come only after there is a deal and not while one is still being negotiated.

Netanyahu flew to Washington on Israel’s new air force one plane, known as Wing of Zion. It was the first time an Israeli Prime Minister had made a foreign visit using this plane.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.