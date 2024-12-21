Netanyahu will be arrested if he comes to Auschwitz memorial, Polish government confirms - report

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski told Rzeczpospolita on Friday that if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu comes to Poland, he will be arrested in line with Poland's commitment to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Bartoszewski, discussing preparations for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on January 27, confirmed that if Netanyahu enters Polish territory, he will be arrested.

Netanyahu was charged in November, along with former defense minister Yoav Gallant, for a series of crimes by the ICC. States that signed the Rome Statute are legally required to comply with ICC arrest warrants.

The anniversary is typically a major state event. However, Israeli officials declined to confirm whether Netanyahu would be permitted at the event, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog's participation also seems unlikely.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar will be the only representative at the anniversary. Gideon Sa'ar, Foreign Affairs Minister, March 28, 2024. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Polish sources told Rzeczpospolita that Poland was enforcing the warrants due to their wish to see Russian President Vladimir Putin stand before the court. Putin was charged by the court in 2022 over the kidnapping of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine.

Complying with the ICC arrest warrants

All 27 European Union states belong to the Rome Statute and are legally required to comply with the arrest warrants. So far, only Hungarian President Viktor Orban has said that Netanyahu would not be arrested if he came to Hungary, going so far as to invite Netanyahu to visit the country.

Multiple EU states initially said they would arrest Netanyahu if he arrived in their countries. However, several have now revered this either partially or completely.

France initially said it would fully comply with the arrest warrants, but following negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon, Frace then said that Netanyahu would be protected by diplomatic immunity.

Other EU states have confirmed they would arrest Netanyahu regardless of diplomatic immunity, including Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Lithuania, and Slovenia.