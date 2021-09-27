Bennett at the UN: Hating Israel doesn’t make you ‘woke’

Israel is a beacon of light and freedom, and supporting it is a moral choice, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at his first-ever speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.

“Attacking Israel doesn’t make you morally superior. Fighting the only democracy in the Middle East doesn’t make you ‘woke.’ Adopting clichés about Israel without bothering to learn the basic facts, well...that's just plain lazy,” he said. “Every member state in this building has a choice. It’s not a political choice, but a moral one. It’s a choice between darkness and light.”

Israel, Bennett said repeatedly, “is a lighthouse in a stormy sea.” It is a diverse democracy that contributes to the world with its innovations, he stated.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Pointing to the 38 countries that opted out of last week’s Durban IV Conference, marking 20 years since the World Conference of Racism, which devolved into antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, Bennett said: “This conference was originally meant to be against racism, but over the years turned into a conference of racism, against Israel and the Jewish people. And the world has had enough of this. I thank the 38 countries who chose truth over lies and skipped the conference.”

The prime minister specifically thanked the US for being a “longtime, trusted friend,” citing the vote last week to fund $1bn. In Iron Dome batteries

The United States of America is a long time, trusted friend of Israel, as we saw, yet again—just a few days ago in congress.

The Prime Minister's convoy arrives at the UN ahead of his speech, September 27, 2021 (credit: Courtesy)

Bennett lamented that “for way too long, Israel was defined by wars with our neighbors. But this is not what Israel is about.”

“Israelis don’t wake up in the morning thinking about the conflict. Israelis want to lead a good life, take care of our families, and build a better world for our children,” he stated, “which means that from time to time, we might need to leave our jobs, say goodbye to our families, and rush to the battlefield to defend our country, just like my friends and I have had to do ourselves. They should not be judged for it.”

Israelis, Bennett said, are “determined to look ahead, to build a brighter future.”

While Israel is focused on doing good, it still faces a threat from a nuclear Iran, Bennett said.

“Iran's nuclear weapon program is at a critical point,” he warned. “All red lines have been crossed. Inspections — ignored. All wishful-thinking — proven false. Iran is violating the [International Atomic Energy Agency’s] safeguard agreements — and it's getting away with it.”

Iran is enriching uranium to 60%, one step away from weapons-grade material, and the world has been ignoring further evidence of its intention to develop a nuclear bomb.

“Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment; and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning,” he stated.

Israel, Bennett said, will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The Iranian regime is weaker than it seems, and it can be stopped if its threat is taken seriously.

As for Iran’s regional malign actions, Bennett pointed to the Iran-backed terrorist groups on Israel’s borders, like Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“Iran’s great goal is crystal clear to anybody who cares to open their eyes: Iran seeks to dominate the region, and seeks to do so under a nuclear umbrella,” Bennett stated.

He pointed to places in which “Iran has spread its carnage and destruction,” Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Gaza, and said they are all in crisis.

“Like the Midas touch, Iran's regime has the ‘Mullah-touch.’ Every place Iran touches —fails,” the prime minister quipped.

Bennett said that Iran’s military drone unit threatens the entire world, mentioning the attack on the Mercer Street vessel, in which Iranian suicide drones killed a British and a Romanian citizen, as well as its proxy armies throughout the Middle East, which it plans to arm with thousands of deadly UAVs.