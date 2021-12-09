The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett ‘deeply regrets pain’ of Diaspora Jews due to Israel’s closed borders

Comments come against the background of severe difficulties for foreign Jews to see Israeli relatives, abusive behavior by Population and Immigration Authority towards travelers.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 13:21
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at a cabinet meeting on November 14, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has written to the heads of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) telling them he is aware of the “hardship” and difficulties Israel’s renewed border closure to foreign nationals has caused to Jews around the world. 
Bennett said the government is constantly reassessing the situation and that it will do everything to allow Diaspora Jews to visit Israel as soon as possible
The prime minister’s comments come against the background of ongoing criticism of Israel’s policies towards the entry of foreign Jews, particularly those with family in the country, and repeated reports of abusive behavior by officials in the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of the Interior Ministry towards those visiting the country.
Bennett wrote to JFNA Chair Mark Wilf and its President and CEO Eric Fingerhut on Wednesday, stating that although his primary responsibility is to protect Israeli citizens he said his government was “deeply committed to Jewish communities in North America and hopes to welcome them back to Israel as soon as possible.
The prime minister said when the government shut the borders again at the end of November on the advice of public health experts due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant it “did not take this decision lightly,” and that it took this step while “acutely aware of the severe hardship and disruption it is causing people around the world, particularly members of the Jewish community.”
Travelers at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on September 6, 2021.
Wrote Bennett “I deeply regret any pain felt by you and those in your community, who are cherished members of our global Jewish family,” adding that “the close relationship between Israel and world Jewry” was a “fundamental value” of the State of Israel. 
“We are also very conscious of the thousands of individuals who had been or are planning family visits, bar mitzvahs, weddings, and more, and for whom the decision was a very serious blow,” continued Bennett. 
“We are well aware of the pain being caused, and you have my word that we will do all we can to help Jews around the world visit Israel again as soon as possible.”
Concluded the prime minister “Rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to solve this crisis as soon as possible, in order to allow visits to the Jewish state and maintain the supreme importance of the relationship between our communities.”
Questions have however continued to be asked about Israel’s policies for entry into the country, set by a committee of the Population and Immigration Authority, as well as PIBA’s problematic attitude towards those requesting entry into the country. 
Since the latest border closure, exemptions were given to first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens getting married and of those holding bar and bat mitzvah celebrations, but not for the parents of expectant mothers and fathers. 
Following intense criticism of this policy, and permits for the entry of foreign beauty queens for the Miss Universe beauty pageant, PIBA allowed the parents of expectant mothers to enter, but the parents of expectant fathers. 
And PIBA is still yet to clarify the terms of this policy change. 
In addition, the policy allowing relatives of Israelis to hold bar and bat mitzvah celebrations was never implemented, with Israeli embassies and consulates which process entry requests from foreign Jews never even informed by PIBA that entry was possible on this basis. 


