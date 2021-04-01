The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett gives Netanyahu location of IDF soldiers missing from Lebanon War

The report added that, according to a security official, the information presented in the document is already well-known in the intelligence community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 19:49
The funeral of Zachary Baumel, who went missing at the Battle of Sultan Yacub in 1982, at the Mount Herzl Military cemetery in Jeruslaem on April 4, 2019. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
The funeral of Zachary Baumel, who went missing at the Battle of Sultan Yacub in 1982, at the Mount Herzl Military cemetery in Jeruslaem on April 4, 2019.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Yamina head Naftali Bennett transferred a document to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly detailing the burial locations of the two remaining IDF soldiers that are missing from the battle of Sultan Yacoub, Walla reported on Thursday, sourcing two individuals familiar with the matter. 
Bennett's office did not respond to a request for comment by The Jerusalem Post. 
The battle, which took place during the Lebanon War in June, 1982, infamously left many dead and three missing at the time: Yehuda Katz, Zachary Baumel and Zvi Feldman. 
The battle took place in Lebanon, near the Syrian border. 
Baumel's body was recovered via an undercover operation in 2019, 37 years after its disappearance. Feldman and Katz were members of Baumel's military unit. 
The national security division at the Prime Minister's Office did not deny the transferring of the document to National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, Walla noted. 
The report added that, according to a security official, the information presented in the document is already well-known in the intelligence community. 
Walla obtained a copy of the original document from an unidentified non-Israeli source. The document is dated at least 20 years. 
It is a memorandum, written with what the source is convinced is Yasser Arafat's handwriting. The document contains the official stamp of the Palestinian Authority's president's office, Walla's report noted. 
The report detailed that the document describes the location of three burial sites in a Damascus graveyard where PLO personnel were buried after the year 1980. 
In February, the Russian military began excavation projects in a Syrian cemetery at the Yarmouk Refugee Camp in Damascus in search of the two missing bodies, specifically for DNA samples. 
Baumel's remains were identified by his DNA.  
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report. 


Tags IDF Lebanon War Zachary Baumel Sultan Yacub
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by