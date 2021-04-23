The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bennett: 'I have begun talks to form a national unity government'

The Likud Party responded to Bennett, saying in a statement that Bennett wants to be prime minister at all costs, including at the cost of [forming] a left-wing government"

By CODY LEVINE  
APRIL 23, 2021 20:16
Yamina head Naftali Bennett said on Friday via Facebook that he has entered negotiations to form a "national unity government" with members of the "change bloc."
"From the moment I realized that Netanyahu did not intend to choose one of the two alternatives for forming a right-wing government, I began the effort to form a national unity government," Bennett wrote in the extensive post.
Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid confirmed that he and Bennett are in discussions to form a national unity government, according to N12.
In the post, Bennett also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich, saying the former is dragging Israel to its fifth elections, while the latter is preventing the formation of a right-wing government by conducting a campaign against the Ra'am Party. 
The Yamina head laid out his exact reasoning for justifying negotiations to form a national unity government, weaving into the complexities associated with the goal of forming a right-wing government, his desire to be prime minister and opposition to a fifth election, which he says will be a disaster for Israel.
Slamming Netanyahu Bennett said that the prime minister has "no possibility of forming a right-wing government and has no will to do whatever it takes to form a government."
Netanyahu's unwillingness, Bennett said, was over compromising with New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar in a rotational agreement for the premiership, with the latter going first. The other option, outside support from Ra'am, Netanyahu feared due to government decisions being dependent on an Arab party, Bennett claimed.
 
On the difficulties of forming a national unity government under the change bloc, Bennett said he had little confidence it will be possible, highlighting the ideological differences between all the parties of the change bloc, and its likely inability to agree on issues important to Yamina, such as Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank and justice system reform.
In the case that a national unity government is formed, Bennett said its priorities will be passing a budget, renewing operations in government bureaucracies, and creating long-term policies for pressing economic issues in light of the coronavirus pandemic. 
"Israel is in an extremely difficult crisis. In every crisis there are people sitting in the bleachers criticizing and explaining 'why not' It's easy to be "right." Even very easy. And there are those who enter the arena, strive to come up with solutions, face the difficult and unpleasant alternatives, and work for a solution. They are called leaders," Bennett concluded.
The Likud Party responded to Bennett's Facebook post, saying in a statement that Bennett wants to be prime minister at all costs, including at the cost of [forming] a left-wing government"
Netanyahu's party added that Bennett as prime minister of the change bloc would be a left-wing government with a right-wing fig leaf. 


