Bennett meets with Bahraini FM, Emirati official ahead of UN speech

PM Naftali Bennett met with Bahraini and Emirati officials ahead of his speech set for the UNGA.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 02:17
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar (photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday night, hours before he is set to speak before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
"I am so very happy to meet you," said Bennett. "I felt it's important that we meet after a year of the Abraham Accords, which, from our perspective, is very meaningful."
"First of all, I want to tell you that I met the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt, and they are of course delighted with the relationship between our countries, and I want to assure you of continuity," added the prime minister. "We are stable and we believe in this relationship and we want to expand it as much as possible."
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
This was Bennett's first meeting with senior ministers from Abraham Accords signatory countries.
The prime minister is set to address the UNGA at 4 pm Israel time (9 am EST).


