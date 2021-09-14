Bennett meets with Mengistu family after discussing captives in Egypt

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the family of Avera Mengistu, an Israeli civilian in Hamas captivity since 2014, on Tuesday, the day after he discussed Israeli captives in Gaza with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah a-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Bennett told the family that he is “personally committed to bringing back the Israeli soldiers and civilians from Gaza, and his door is open to them,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.
National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and government coordinator for captives and missing Yaron Blum, both of whom were in Egypt with Bennett on Monday, also took part in the meeting.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}
In addition to Mengistu, Hamas has held civilian Hisham al-Sayed since 2015, and the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since 2014.