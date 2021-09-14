The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett meets with Mengistu family after discussing captives in Egypt

Israeli civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed have been in captivity in Gaza, along with the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Golding and Oron Shaul.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 11:25
Demonstration on May 19, 2021 for the release of Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, Israeli captives held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as well as the bodies of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, kept by Hamas as bargaining chips. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the family of Avera Mengistu, an Israeli civilian in Hamas captivity since 2014, on Tuesday, the day after he discussed Israeli captives in Gaza with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah a-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Bennett told the family that he is “personally committed to bringing back the Israeli soldiers and civilians from Gaza, and his door is open to them,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.
National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and government coordinator for captives and missing Yaron Blum, both of whom were in Egypt with Bennett on Monday, also took part in the meeting.
In addition to Mengistu, Hamas has held civilian Hisham al-Sayed since 2015, and the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since 2014.


