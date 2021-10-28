Bennett meets with Swiss president

Israel and Switzerland have a lot to offer one another if they work together, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Thursday.

“We want to cooperate with Switzerland in numerous areas, including in the world’s battle against the coronavirus, in which Israel and Switzerland have gained significant expertise,” he said in a meeting in Jerusalem. “We can learn a lot from you, and I am sure the reverse is true, as well.”

The leaders discussed expanding bilateral relations and cooperation in innovation, science, security and health.

Climate change is “a major mission for our children, grandchildren, for our future,” Bennett said, adding that the countries should work together on it.

Switzerland, as a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, should take steps against Iran’s nuclear program, he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, October 28, 2021. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Israel and Switzerland are both small countries that have disproportionate success in the world and have rich histories and culture, Bennett said.

“Together, we can strengthen the values we share and invest in our joint goals,” he said.

The First Zionist Congress took place in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897 and was followed by 14 more Zionist Congresses before the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Bennett said.

“While we think about our past, today we look towards the future with optimism,” he said.