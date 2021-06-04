Bennett under attack by Evangelical leader for helping oust Netanyahu

Israel’s pending power change has split the Evangelical Christian community , with one of its top leaders issuing a bitter attack on Yamina party head Naftali Bennett, while others believe that Evangelical support goes beyond the prime minister.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as Israel’s prime minister is expected to come to an end within the next two weeks, after Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid announced that he and Bennett had enough seats to replace Netanyahu’s government with one that includes the Arab Islamic party Ra’am.

Evangelical leader Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and of the Jerusalem Prayer Team, lashed out at Bennett for not sticking with Netanyahu and helping him form a coalition in a letterthat he said he sent to Bennett and Lapid and that has been widely circulated on social media and pro-Israel websites since Thursday.

“Don't ever call yourself a defender of Zion. You're not,” Evans wrote in a letter he said he sent to Bennett and Lapid and and that was posted on social media and pro-Israel wesites.

“You betrayed the very principles that a generation gave their blood for and died for,” he continued. “You want to be in bed with the Muslim Brotherhood and leftists. God have mercy on your soul. You're a pathetic bitter little man so obsessed on murdering Netanyahu that you're willing to damage the State of Israel for your worthless cause.”

He said that he will “fight [Bennett] every step of the way. You have lost the support of evangelicals 100 percent… We gave you four years of miracles under Donald Trump and this is how you show your appreciation shitting on our face. How dare you!”

On Tuesday, Evans is planning to host an event in the Knesset to discuss the “actions required for the development and preservation of the important alliance between the State of Israel and the Evangelicals.” The event is being sponsored by Dror Balikud, a group of Likud lay people that describe themselves as “loyal to the people of Israel and the Land of Israel.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

“I am on a mission to bring Bibi back and I believe I am going to succeed,” Evans told the Post.

But several influential American evangelicals do not align with Evans’ approach.

They told the Post that Evans is not as influential in the States as he likes to act. Many said that Evans does not represent their points of view.

Most of America’s 90 million to 100 million evangelicals have not yet made public statements about the new government as they are waiting until it is officially sworn in. They also chose not to speak on the record on the subject.

But Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders and who helped organize the Trump campaign’s evangelical advisory board in 2016, told the Post that while it is true that evangelicals have a special relationship with Netanyahu “they will have a good relationship with whatever government exists in Israel going forward.”

He added that while the Christian community was fortified by the work of the prime minister, its relationship with the Jewish state now transcends the nuts and bolts of politics in Israel or the US. Rather, he explained, the “Bible points our eyes” in the direction of Jerusalem.

“It is unwise for American evangelicals to meddle in internal, Israeli politics beyond praising the power of Israel’s democracy and if Evangelicals do it anyhow then they should be circumspect and respectful,” Moore stressed. “Even though most evangelical leaders have enjoyed a tremendous friendship with Netanyahu which will continue, their friendship with Israel transcends the machinations of Israel’s politics and its political parties. Evangelicals will stand with Israel whoever is the prime minister, always.

“We look forward to a close relationship with all future Israeli governments. As soon as this all settles, I’ll — for instance — be on a plane to Israel,” he continued. “Until then, I am watching and praying.”