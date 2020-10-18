The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bezeq operating license for Area C formalized after 36 years

Settler housing approval in Beit El 'meaningless' unless army base moved.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 21:05
The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The logo of Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd, the country's largest telecom group, is seen outside their headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Bezeq Israel Telecom was on Sunday awarded its first license to operate in West Bank Area C that will allow it to provide uniform high-speed internet services to settlements and along roads and public areas.
Bezeq has operated in the area without a license for 36 years in a limited capacity, but its coverage has been patchy and settlers have long complained that there were black spots in some stretches of the territory, and this created a safety hazard, particularly because they could be vulnerable to attack from Palestinians and would not be able to call for help.
Rival company HOT already operates in Area C with a license, but the spokesman for Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said it only provides services to a relatively small clientele compared to Bezeq, which serves most of the settlers.
The spokesman said the absence of Bezeq’s license so far had prevented the ministry from being able to ensure the company's compliance with regulations and this meant it could not respond to customer complaints.
Hendel said that granting the license was part of the ministry’s efforts to reduce service gaps and provide infrastructure equity to all Israelis. The license does not differentiate between settlements and outposts that Bezeq also serves, the ministry spokesman said, and now that it is licensed, it can continue to do so.
“Everyone is entitled to advanced infrastructure that will allow” them to work, study and receive medical assistance via the Internet, he said. For example, the need for online medical services has increased with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesha Council head David Elhayani welcomed the granting of Bezeq's license and he took the opportunity to call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to authorize the some 100 outposts in the West Bank.
Separately, Beit El settlement has complained that while it received authorizations to build 346 homes, such approvals were meaningless, because an active military base occupies the site designated for the construction project.
The 346 units announced were part of a large slate of plans for 5,288 new settler homes that the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria approved last week.
On Sunday, Beit El Council head Shai Alon said that despite the fanfare regarding the approvals, building could not proceed unless the base was relocated.
“We in Beit El are sincerely thankful that after so much effort, the saga to obtain the required approval for the homes has ended... [but] this is a classic, Israeli-style concoction: the right hand does not know what the left is doing,” Alon said.


Tags Settlements settlements israel bezeq
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli Arabs should support the Israel-UAE peace plan -opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by