Bezeq signs 5-year agreement with workers' union

With the new controlling shareholders in telecommunications company Bezeq taking over, on Thursday the board of directors approved the new workers’ agreement, which will be in place from January 1, 2021, until the end of 2025. The move follows negotiations of about a year and a half between Bezeq’s management and the workers’ organization committee. Under the agreement, about 6,000 Bezeq employees were promised all rights, with “industrial silence” among them, as well as an improvement in wages and retirement conditions. In addition, the new agreement gave a safety net for employees until the end of 2026. It was also agreed to reduce the company’s retirement quotas by about 75%, which guarantees employment. As part of the new agreement, the employees will benefit from the company’s labor, which will provide approximately NIS 40 million as a signing bonus to the employees.Shlomo Kfir, chairman of Bezeq’s workers’ organization said, “In a period of unprecedented economic crisis and with the crisis of the coronavirus, we are happy that we were able to maintain the employment security and conditions of all Bezeq workers.“This agreement creates certainty and a future for employees for the coming years, with the company’s entry into fiber optics, and Bezeq’s new growth engines, such as ISP [Internet service provider] content and mobile,” Kfir said. “We are confident that Bezeq will continue to lead as the leading communications company in Israel.”
