Bezeq to install fiber-optic internet in Arab educational institutions

The initiative is part of a five-year plan to bolster high tech within Arab society, sparked by an appeal by the National Council of Arab Mayors.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 21, 2021 13:48
Bezeq workers lay fiber optics lines in Metulla. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Bezeq workers lay fiber optics lines in Metulla.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq will be installing high-speed fiber optic internet into Arab educational institutions across the country, Bezeq announced in a statement.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will move to install fiber optics in hundreds of schools located within 62 Arab municipalities across the state.
"Bezeq recently launched the fiber-optic network and intends to deploy very widely and at a rapid pace throughout the country, in the center and the periphery," said CEO of Bezeq David Mizrachi. "For Bezeq, this joint initiative is a kind of mission, with the aim of helping to reduce the digital gap between the center of the country and the periphery.
"Bezeq is happy to be the one that enables the advancement of infrastructure in the Arab sector and by doing so, to support and strengthen the education system."
The initiative is part of a five-year plan to bolster high tech within Arab society, sparked by an appeal by the National Council of Arab Mayors.
"We have all learned about the importance of Internet infrastructure to advance local authorities in particular and economic advancement and reduce gaps in society in general, as well as the growing need for stable and fast Internet in light of the changes in the market due to the Corona crisis," said Chairman of the National Council of Arab Mayors in Israel Mudar Yunis.
"That’s why I turned to Bezeq's CEO, requesting to intensify the plans and processes for deploying the ultra-fast infrastructure that Bezeq is carrying out in the Arab authorities, and to my delight, Bezeq responded positively and even expressed its readiness, willingness and ability to work hand in hand with the Arab authorities," he added.
The plan is meant to close gaps in Israeli society, but also to "offer solutions and courses of action" to reduce such gaps, which in turn will boost the Israeli economy in the long run.
The MoU notes that any municipality that wishes to be a part of the initiative, and install high-speed internet solutions into their educational institutions, will have the opportunity to be connected with Bezeq in order to do so.
Each municipality will have the opportunity to choose the services is finds most appropriate to install within their domain, which can include "infrastructure as well as the provision of advanced services to the authorities, including 'smart city' services, 'smart kindergarten,' etc," Bezeq noted.
"I thank Bezeq for undertaking this task. The joint move is a real step forward in promoting education in Arab society and aims to bring about a real technological revolution in all Arab authorities," Yunis added.
“The coronavirus crisis has proven and strengthened the uncompromising importance of a strong and fast internet network, and the basic need for stable communication infrastructures in daily life," said Co-CEO of Tsofen Sami Saadi. Tsofen helped broker the deal between the Arab municipalities and Bezeq.
"It all starts with education, so it is only natural that the deployment should begin in schools," Saadi added. "Strengthening the Internet infrastructure in Arab society will enable a better future for our children and will also enable the bringing of high-tech companies to Arab population centers in Israel and, if necessary, will also allow Arab engineers in high-tech companies comfortable and continuous work from home."


