Bidding process to construct Israeli 5G network ends

A government tender committee will start examining bids to construct Israel’s long-awaited fifth-generation mobile networks after the window for bids closed on Thursday.The tender process, launched in July 2019, marks the first step in rolling out fifth-generation cellular network technology, known as 5G, which touts surfing speeds approximately 20 times faster than current 4G networks. “This is an important day for the State of Israel, which stands before a new technological revolution,” said Communication Minister Yoaz Handel, opening the ministry’s confidential “tender room.”“The tender has political and security implications and, in particular, great potential to advance and develop the State of Israel. I know that there are some fears and disinformation, but we will do everything with full transparency, listen to the public and seriously examine every claim.”The US has been impressing upon its allies, including Israel, not to use Chinese companies for its 5G infrastructure out of a concern for security weaknesses allowing Beijing to spy on anyone on the network, as well as a worry that the US could lose its technological edge.Hendel was the first minister that US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman met with after the new government was sworn in, underscoring the importance of this matter.Existing Israeli mobile operators were able to compete for the tender by submitting joint proposals to secure bandwidth commencing from 700 megahertz (MHz) and 2,600 MHz offered by the ministry.The frequencies offered by the tender will expand network capacity and provide a response to demand for broadband communications.Launching the tender in July 2019, the Communication Ministry said it would provide grants worth up to NIS 200 million ($56m.) for operators constructing at least 250 5G broadcasting antennas, in addition to postponing tender payments until 2022 to provide ample time for operators to divert financial resources to upgrading their networks.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.
