The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White deadline passes without decision on coalition

"If this is not fixed by the end of the month, there is no point in continuing.”

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 31, 2020 21:08
DEFENSE MINISTER and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
DEFENSE MINISTER and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
 An ultimatum issued by Blue and White leaders that efforts to pass the 2021 state budget must start by the end of October was ignored by the Likud ahead of Saturday night’s deadline.
“This government fights all the time,” Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on October 19. “The damage of being in the government is greater than the benefit. If this is not fixed by the end of the month, there is no point in continuing.”
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will convene the MKs in his Resilience Party that is part of Blue and White on Sunday to consider how to handle the ongoing dispute with Likud. But no firm decision is expected until after the results of Tuesday’s American election are known.
Asked if there is a deadline to his ultimatum by Yediot Aharonot columnist Nachum Barnea in Friday’s newspaper, Gantz said: “We don’t have a concrete date. The first two or three weeks in November. We expect action, not declarations.”
After weeks of saying that the 2021 state budget must pass into law by the end of the year, Gantz appeared to backtrack in the interview.
“The cabinet can pass the budget within two to three weeks,” he said. “It’s ready. Then, there would be four weeks of deliberations in the Knesset. We can pass the first reading and get it all done in January.”
Gantz sounded tougher in another interview in the same newspaper that was published on Wednesday. He spoke about forming another government in the current Knesset.
“There are steps being taken beneath the surface, and there are opportunities with the current Knesset,” he said. “One thing is sure: We in Blue and White know that continuing this government without a budget is more damaging to the people of Israel than elections.”
Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel of the Derech Eretz party that is part of the Blue and White faction downplayed the possibility of forming a government led by MK Moshe Ya’alon of Yesh Atid-Telem in an interview with Channel 12’s Meet the Press program on Saturday night.
“There are only two options: A functioning government or elections,” Hendel said. “An alternative government led by Bogie is nonsense.”
The Knesset is set to vote on Wednesday on Yesh Atid-Telem’s proposal to disperse the Knesset. But the bill is likely to be postponed if it lacks a majority, because if it would be brought to a vote and fails, it could not be voted on again for six months.
Finance Minister Israel Katz said Saturday night that compromises on the budget were not forthcoming.
“It is Blue and White that is postponing the budget by connecting it to politics,” he told Channel 12. “If they want to fight, there will be elections.”


Tags Benny Gantz Budget Gabi Ashkenazi Likud israel katz yoaz hendel Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice has been achieved in the Labour Party By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, Trump need to stop corrosive culture of spin By YAAKOV KATZ
The Mandela Effect, fake news and elections By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': F-35 sale isn't dangerous, Netanyahu's lies are By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus, election fever, and Matti Caspi’s exit stage left – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by