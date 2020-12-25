The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bnei Akiva schools host international coronavirus education seminar

"Teaching via Zoom allows us to expose students to experts that we could not expose them to before coronavirus."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2020 21:28
Bnei Akiva hosted an international zoom seminar for Bnei Akiva schools' staff to share educational methods used during the coronavirus. (photo credit: BNEI AKIVA YESHIVOT AND ULPANOT SPOKESPERSON)
Bnei Akiva hosted an international zoom seminar for Bnei Akiva schools' staff to share educational methods used during the coronavirus.
(photo credit: BNEI AKIVA YESHIVOT AND ULPANOT SPOKESPERSON)
Bnei Akiva hosted an international Zoom seminar for its schools' staff to share educational methods used during the coronavirus. The seminar included a variety of activities designed to help staff cope with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. 
Educators from India, China and Montenegro were among the over 50 participants in the seminar.
School principals Amukta Mahapatra from India, Zao Ying from China and  Nadezda Emilfarb from Montenegro shared the changes they made in their schools following the pandemic. 
Emilfarb described the surprising advantages of teaching during the pandemic. "Teaching via Zoom allows us to expose students to experts that we could not expose them to before coronavirus," said Emilfarb.
Mahapatra described the system her school now employs that includes students' parents helping to teach some material. "The decision was made in cooperation with the parents, and we gave [parents] proper training," said Mahapatra of the successful new program. 
Ying said that her school has utilized optional activities to energize students struggling under the new realities of the pandemic. Ying's students have a "sharing hour" in the evening where students volunteer to teach each other about topics of their choice. Ying said the school staff was amazed by the willingness of students to participate despite the activity not being mandatory. 


Tags education Bnei Akiva Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by