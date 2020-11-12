Book exchange, damaged in suspected arson, has been restored

The free book exchange that was burned down in October has been restored, a Jerusalem municipality spokesperson announced on Thursday.The restoration included replacing the entire structure of the book exchange, installing security cameras and making the exchange handicap accessible. The restoration cost NIS 200,000 according to the municipality. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion called on Jerusalem resident's to bring their books to fill the station. "In record time, the municipality's culture department committed themselves to the task and this morning we cut the ribbon on the new station. I call on all residents of the neighborhood to bring books and cherish the area."The book exchange, located off the First Station train tracks in Baka, is one of a hundred located in communities throughout Israel. Some are located in bus stops and others are standalone, and serve as a location for residents to either deposit unwanted books or take home any free book of their choice.The importance of the book exchange centers has grown amid the coronavirus outbreak in Israel with communal libraries being shuttered.The burning of the exchange appeared to be arson.Celia Jean contributed to this report.
