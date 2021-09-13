The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border Police arrest rioters in Shuafat

Undercover Border Police officers surprised rioters who were throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at the security forces and arrested three.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 12:06
Border Police arrest Palestinian rioters in Shuafat on Saturday (Credit: Police Spokesperson).
Undercover agents and Border Police officers took action against dozens of rioters who threw stones and Molotov cocktails and shot fireworks toward the security forces in Shuafat, according to a Border Police Spokesperson.
A video released by the Border Police Spokesperson Unit shows the undercover agents surprise three troublemakers and arrest them while they were shooting fireworks at the Border Police forces.
No security forces were harmed.
The three arrested men, residents of the Shuafat refugee camp, were taken in for questioning in the Border Police Intelligence Investigation department.
Conflicts of this type have broken out in the West Bank and by Jenin in the last week following the escape of four terrorists from Gilboa prison.
Border Police officers operating in Jenin, July 12, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)Border Police officers operating in Jenin, July 12, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Since four of the escapees were caught, rockets have been fired into Israel from Gaza for three nights in a row with Israeli airstrikes of Hamas targets in Gaza as a response. 


Tags Border Police molotov cocktail arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa Prison fiasco necessitates an in-depth investigation - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by