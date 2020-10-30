Border Police arrest three suspects with Molotov cocktails

Border Police arrested three Palestinians suspected of attempting to throw Molotov cocktails at a Border Police base near Bethlehem Thursday night, according to a police spokesperson. The suspects were spotted by a Border Police officer who was securing the base and saw them approaching on foot. The officer saw that the suspects were carrying Molotov cocktails, and she ordered them to stop and alerted other officers from the base. The suspects are residents of Bethlehem, two of them are minors and one is 19-years-old. They were transferred to the custody of Israel Police.On Wednesday, Border Police arrested a 17-year-old from Shuafat, Jerusalem on the suspicion that he threw a Molotov cocktail at a security station in the neighborhood, according to a police spokesperson.