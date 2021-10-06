Each year, the Boris Mints Institute at Tel-Aviv University awards a $100,000 prize to an exceptional researcher who has devoted their research and academic life to the solution of a strategic global challenge and whose research, public action, and ideas have had transformative impacts on global policy formation, making a major contribution to the welfare of a significant number of communities worldwide.

One would be hard-pressed to imagine a greater strategic challenge confronting the world today than the corona pandemic, which has caused the deaths of more than 4.8 million people worldwide, and has caused economic, social, and societal upheaval.

In this spirit, the 2021 BMI prize will be awarded to Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The prize will be presented to Dr. Nkengasong for his substantial efforts in managing the pandemic, his public action focused on practical and applicable solutions, and his impact on global policy.

John Nkengasong, Africa's Director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)

On October 17, at 16:00 Israel time, 9:00 EST, and 14:00 UK time, the Boris Mints Institute at Tel-Aviv University will present a special webinar, ‘The 2021 BMI Prize Award,’ featuring the presentation of the award to Dr. Nkengasong by Tel Aviv University President, Prof. Ariel Porat. Prof. Silvia Koton, Chair of the Prize Evaluation Committee, will present the prize laureate. BMI Founder and President Dr. Boris Mints and Prof. Itai Sened, Dean of the Gershon H. Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences and Head of BMI, will offer greetings. The 2021 BMI Prize Laureate, Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Director, CDC Africa​, will then accept the award and deliver a keynote lecture.

The Boris Mints Institute is a part of the School of Social and Policy Studies at Tel Aviv University in Ramat Aviv and was founded by Dr. Boris Mints in 2015 to encourage research, planning, and innovative thinking in order to promote a significant positive change in the world. The Institute focuses on delivering detailed strategic blueprints for implementation to decision-makers worldwide, based on research conducted by the finest researchers and students in five research labs: Inequality, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Development, Water, and Conflict Resolution. The Boris Mints Institute also awards the annual Boris Mints Prize – a $100,000 award to academics helping to solve strategic global challenges.

