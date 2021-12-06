The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Bottled up: Israel’s Deposit Law will now also include big bottles

Bottles between a liter and a half and five liters will now be included in the Deposit Law.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2021 17:01
Ecoams Planet faces environmental challenge posed by plastic bottles (photo credit: ECOAMS PLANET)
Ecoams Planet faces environmental challenge posed by plastic bottles
(photo credit: ECOAMS PLANET)
As of this week, Israel’s Deposit Law will also apply to beverage containers of one and a half liters and up to five liters.
Israel's bottle Deposit Law, passed in 1999 and implemented in October 2001, requires beverage manufacturers and importers to collect and recycle empty drink containers. Initially, only bottles between 100 milliliters and one and a half liters were allowed to be returned, but now that the program has been expanded to include containers up to five liters, lawmakers are hoping to see an improvement in the cleanliness of public spaces, as well as a reduction in buried waste and an increase in recycling.
As a result of this expansion, Israel has joined a growing range of countries that have applied a deposit fee on all drink containers, in part to deal with the problem of disposable plastic in the public sphere.
Tests carried out for the Ministry of Environmental Protection indicated that applying the deposit is expected to reduce instances of plastic bottles littering public spaces, and will encourage the establishment of plastic recycling plants in Israel.
"It's a historic day! The State of Israel is beginning a new era,” said the Minister of Environmental Protection, MK Tamar Zandberg, who proceeded to acknowledge the country's tardiness in introducing a solution to the issue. “Twenty years late, with many delays, an expansion of the Deposit Law came into force that would turn the large plastic bottles from waste that pollutes the open areas, sea and public space into a recycling resource”.
A PLASTIC bottle recycling cage in the Musrara neighborhood. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A PLASTIC bottle recycling cage in the Musrara neighborhood. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"The share of large bottles is 75% of all plastic bottles in Israel. The plastics pollute our environment and harm our health,” noted Galit Cohen, Director General of the Ministry of Environmental Protection. “From today, with the expansion of the deposit on the large bottles, fewer of them will be thrown away in nature reserves, parks and on the street polluting our surroundings.”
The expanded law comes alongside other governmental efforts to limit the purchase of plastics, such as the recently implemented plastic utensils tax.
“This is another step by Israel in the struggle against the climate crisis, which takes us one step further on the road to an economic cycle,” said MK Zandberg.
“This is an important move that will lead to a cleaner public space and a significant reduction in the amount of waste,” said Elad Amichai, Senior VP for Local Government and Community. “This will put us in line with other countries around the world that are stopping plastic waste."


Tags Israel recycling plastic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Yes, Border Police should shoot when necessary - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
4

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun
5

129 nations ignore Jewish ties to Temple Mount, call it solely Muslim

Jewish visitors on the Temple Mount on Wednesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by