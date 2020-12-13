Brickstone vaults into Dubai with $2m. investment for safe complex

Brickstone, which owns a chain of private safe complexes in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, is negotiating with two investors from Dubai to establish a fully automated safe complex in Dubai with an investment worth $2 million.Adv. Dvir Indig, CEO, reports from Dubai: “The company is working for the first time in Dubai to set up a safe complex that will operate without human hand contact. After entering the customer’s secret code and fingerprint identification, a robot will pull the safe out without human contact and take it to a personal ATM where the customer will be waiting.”
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}