Building begins on Tel Aviv’s Yitzhak Sadeh Park

The construction of the 2-hectare (5-acre) Yitzhak Sadeh Park in Tel Aviv at an expected cost of NIS 20 million began recently.

The park, in the heart of the city, will include state-of-the-art fitness and sports facilities, playgrounds, and an 800-sq.m. ecological pool, surrounded by vegetation and groves.

The park is located in the center of the new Yitzhak Sadeh complex of office towers and residential and hotel towers located between the streets Menachem Begin, Hamasger, Yitzhak Sadeh and Mazeh. It is named for the Palmah commander who was one of the founders of the IDF.

