Rubinstein finishes marketing for TA’s Tou-Towers

The Avraham Rubinstein building firm recently completed marketing the offices of the Tou-Towers project in the Yitzhak Sadeh complex in Tel Aviv

The project, which was established on a 8.5 dunam plot, includes two 34-story office towers, each with a total of 85,000 sq.m. and parking areas of 35,000 sq.m.

The rent for the project ranges between NIS 100 and 110 per sq.m.

Among the large companies that rented offices in the project are: law firm Herzog Fox Ne’eman (19 floors), Monday (15 floors) and Nvidia, which recently acquired Mellanox (eight floors).

The office towers were designed by Moore Yaski Sivan Architects to have the appearance of twins but with an asymmetrical and unique spot between the 28th and 34th floors, where due to the special planning and design the floor space ranges from 1,220 sq.m. to 1,400 sq.m. per floor.

On the ground floor, a commercial area of approximately 1,500 sq.m. will house cafes, restaurants and other services for the building’s occupants with easy access to the adjacent park.

The contractor who built the project was BST, one of the leading companies in the construction and development market, which built dozens of projects, including Azrieli Town in Tel Aviv, Apple Building in Herzliya and Menora Building Ramat Gan.

The project is currently being populated, with the law firm Herzog Fox Ne’eman being the first company to occupy its offices in the project about two weeks ago.