The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Firefighters plant trees in charred Jerusalem area in symbolic event

Commanders of the fight against the Jerusalem-area fire two weeks ago planted trees near the six towns that were damaged by the fire in a symbolic event on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 31, 2021 03:33
Police chiefs plant a symbolic olive tree near Ramat Raziel on August 30, 2021 (photo credit: Mateh Yehuda Spokesperson)
Police chiefs plant a symbolic olive tree near Ramat Raziel on August 30, 2021
(photo credit: Mateh Yehuda Spokesperson)
The leaders of the fight against the Jerusalem-area fire that broke out on August 15 planted olive trees on Monday in a special event to thank the forces who fought the flames and to begin the arduous restoration process in the spirit of the new Hebrew year.
The five leaders who planted the trees were Niv Weizel, head of the Mateh Yehuda regional council; Tafsar Nissim Twito, regional commander of the Fire and Rescue Services; Asst.-Ch. Doron Turjeman, Jerusalem regional police commander; Uri Shacham, MDA regional commander; and Col. Shlomi Ben-Yair,  the IDF Home Front Command's Jerusalem regional commander.
The five - who worked for 52 hours straight during the fire and managed to contain it without loss of life - planted the trees in Ramat Raziel, the honor of the new Jewish year and as a symbol for the hope that the thousands of dunam destroyed by the fire will one day bloom again.
The six towns that were damaged by the fire are: Ramat Raziel, Ksalon, Shoeva, Givat Yearim, Beit Meir, and Tzuba.
"Two weeks ago a giant fire hit Mateh Yehuda, which passed without the loss of life thanks to the thousands of firefighters, policemen, soldiers, paramedics, and regional municipality workers who took part in the effort," Weizel said.
"In light of recent events, we set three main tasks for ourselves. The first is to treat the towns that were damaged, not just from a physical point of view but also mentally and morally," he said.
Policemen, firefighters, MDA paramedics, Home Front Command soldiers and municipal workers gather at a symbolic tree-planting event on August 30 2021 (credit: Mateh Yehuda Spokesperson) Policemen, firefighters, MDA paramedics, Home Front Command soldiers and municipal workers gather at a symbolic tree-planting event on August 30 2021 (credit: Mateh Yehuda Spokesperson)
"The second task is to advance plans to safeguard the green environment that characterizes the region, and the third task is to support our agriculture and farmers, which represent one of the region's core foundations," he said.
"In light of these tasks, we stand here today, embracing our towns and hoping that the trees that we have just planted will replace the blackness that has taken over the area and will once again fill Israel's green lung, which is more important than ever these days," he concluded.    
In the fire, some 150 Fire and Rescue teams worked side by side with representatives from the Israel Air Force, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, Home Front Command, Israel Nature and Parks Authority, and Palestinian Authority firefighting teams from Jericho and Ramallah. More than 1,500 firefighters took part in the operation, and over 6,000 acres were charred.


Tags Jerusalem police fire firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gantz and Abbas: Key to stability - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by