Building plan for West Bank enclave settlement delayed - politician

The delay in the quarterly meeting of the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria sparked fears on Tuesday night of a planning freeze in the 15 enclave West Bank settlement set out under US President Donald Trump’s plan.The Higher Planning Council is scheduled to meet four times a year. It last met in February, but no meeting was held in the second quarter and no date has been set for such a meeting. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said that among the plans slated to be dealt with in that council meeting is 400 housing units for the Har Bracha settlement.The hilltop community above the Palestinian city of Nablus, otherwise known as the Biblical city of Shechem, is home to some 2,700 people. Last week, Dagan held a cornerstone laying ceremony for a new neighborhood in Har Bracha, which he hopes will one day be transformed into a hilltop city.Dagan said that the absence of the meeting and the failure to advance the plan “raises the fear,” not just about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to apply sovereignty to the West Bank settlements but also points to his intention to freeze settlement building.The Civil Administration confirmed to The Jerusalem Post no date had yet been set for the meeting, adding that no agenda had been finalized.Separately on Tuesday Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely visited the South Hebron Hills region of the West Bank, which will be heavily impacted by Trump’s sovereignty map, published in January.Under that map, settlers who live in the South Hebron Hills will have to travel Jerusalem south via Beersheba. Now they can drive in either direction.Hotovely also visited Otniel, which is an enclave settlement. She spoke of the importance of ensuring Jewish development and preventing the Palestinians from taking over the area.The minister visited South Hebron Hill Regional Council head Yochai Damri. Both the politicians support the Israeli application of sovereignty to the settlements, but are opposed to the Trump peace plan – which they fear will lead to the creation of a Palestinian state. They also fear the details hide a potential settlement freeze and that it could lead to the destruction of the 15 enclave settlements.