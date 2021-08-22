The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Business owners protest in front of Prime Minister Bennett's house

The independent business owners participating in the protests come from all areas of the Israeli economy, including tourism, culture, trade, and entertainment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 02:07
Business owners protest in front of Prime Minister Bennett's house (photo credit: Coby Eliyahu)
Business owners protest in front of Prime Minister Bennett's house
(photo credit: Coby Eliyahu)
Small business owners protested in front of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's house in Ra'anana on Saturday night.
The self-employed workers are demanding that the government and the Finance Ministry provide immediate financial support and compensation to the business owners who are already affected by the coronavirus restrictions.
The business owners who participated in the protest came from all areas of the Israeli economy, including tourism, culture, trade, and entertainment. 
During the demonstration, videos of Prime Minister Bennett from a few months ago were shown where he stood by the side of the self-employed and claimed, "Not livelihood - not interested," implying that he was invested in securing people's livelihoods.
This demonstration was only the first step of the independents' campaign, which has been gaining momentum in recent days.
Business owners protest in front of Prime Minister Bennett's house (credit: Coby Eliyahu)Business owners protest in front of Prime Minister Bennett's house (credit: Coby Eliyahu)
Rami Beja, Chairman of the Histadrut Independent Forum, called for dialogue between the Israeli government and the Finance Ministry in order to assist independent entrepreneurs. He he stated that "it is impossible for us to be left without a livelihood."  
Beja then addressed Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and said, "We are neither lazy nor exploitative. We want to work. But if the state closes us - we can not be left behind," referring to the demand that financial support is a necessity for business owners affected by the pandemic. 
Tali Laufer, Chairman of the Travel Agents Association, addressed the Prime Minister and said, "The travel industry has been down for a year and a half. We run and beg every government office and ask for empathy. Nothing has been done. Depression is rising, livelihoods are being thrown away and the government is silent."


Tags Naftali Bennett protests business entrepreneurship in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gov't must announce school reopening decision sooner rather than later - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

From Taliban to Hamas, Middle East vacuums never end well - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Afghanistan killed war for democracy, but war on jihadism lives on

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by