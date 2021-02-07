The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cabinet okays massive US-Israel aircraft deal

This decision ends a three-year-long dispute between the Defense Ministry and the Finance Ministry over the payment method of the deal.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 7, 2021 22:48
Boeing's KC-46 aerial refueling tanker (photo credit: BOEING)
Boeing's KC-46 aerial refueling tanker
(photo credit: BOEING)
An arms deal worth billions of dollars between the Defense Ministry and the United States for new fighter jets, tankers and helicopters received preliminary approval on Sunday by the security cabinet.
This decision ends a three-year-long dispute between the Defense Ministry and the Finance Ministry over the payment method of the deal.
The security cabinet chose the outline proposed by the Defense Ministry over the one suggested by the Finance Ministry. The defense minister asked to receive a foreign loan for the procurement.
In October, Finance Ministry legal adviser Avi Mesing – who opposed this outline – wrote to Deputy Attorney-General Meir Levin, citing legal issues with the advancement of the deal. 
According to a Walla News report, Mesing blamed the Defense Ministry for trying to establish a “parallel mechanism” that would have allowed it to receive a loan and bypass the spending limit that was set for it by law.
The deal includes the procurement of four Boeing KC-46a aerial refueling tankers, that are intended to replace Israel’s ageing Re’em fleet, converted Boeing 707s.
Last March, the US State Department approved a possible sale of up to eight KC-46 aircraft and related equipment to Israel for an estimated cost of $2.4 billion, marking the first time that Washington has allowed Jerusalem to buy new tankers.
The deal also includes new heavy-lifters helicopters, in which the IAF will have to choose between Boeing’s Chinook and Lockheed-Martin’s Sikorsky CH-53K model. According to sources, the deal also includes exercising the option of another F-35 squadron and on top of it, F-15ex, the newest fighter jet of the US Air Force.
Security sources said the IAF is leaning toward preferring the CH53K over the Chinook.
However, Defense Minister Benny Gantz asked to include the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey in the deal. This aircraft has the ability of vertical takeoff and the speed of a plane. It may be used to transfer elite units and to protect Israel’s gas platforms. The addition of this costly aircraft might force a reduction in the number of heavy-lift helicopters that will be procured.
Despite the disagreements, a senior IDF source told The Jerusalem Post that both the military and the Defense Ministry will reach an agreed-upon solution before the next step.
However, the final details of the deal are not clear and haven’t become public yet.
The Defense Ministry declined to disclose details about approval of the outline.
After the approval, the IAF is set to make its recommendations regarding its needs and preferences. Then, it is set to be reviewed by the Defense Ministry and its director-general, and should be submitted for final approval by the procurement ministerial committee.
The aircraft deal is just a part of an overall procurement plan for the IDF and Israel’s security establishment.
The approved outline is in accordance with the IDF’s multi-year procurement plan and its dollar-funded aspect.
The plan included the purchase of elements for multiple IDF branches.
For example, in the Ground Forces, it includes the purchase of the Eitan armored fighting vehicle and various types of new ammunition.
In the intelligence and communication aspects, it includes the purchase of new software, hardware and advanced computers that are meant to keep the IDF’s cyber superiority and will complete its digital transformation.


Tags Defense Ministry Finance Ministry IDF Israeli Air Force US Air Force
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by