Café Greg to open 8 new branches in Israel, with NIS 12m. investment

Over the years, the café has become a unique success story, with 100 branches throughout the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2021 20:32
YAIR MALKA, owner and founder of Café Greg, stands outside one of his branches. (photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
YAIR MALKA, owner and founder of Café Greg, stands outside one of his branches.
(photo credit: ELAD GUTMAN)
 Café Greg announced it will open eight branches with an investment of NIS 12 million, as its 100 branches recently returned to full activity.
The branches will open in leading shopping and entertainment centers: in the Rubinstein complex in Jerusalem’s Beit Hakerem; in Sironit on the beach promenade in Netanya; in the We Center in Baka; in Yarka’s Big; in Harish’s Moore Mall; in the Mivne complex in Ofakim; in the Dimri complex in Dimona; and in the Seven complex in Tira.
According to Yair Malka, owner of the Greg chain: “With the return to activity after the coronavirus, the industry is still suffering from a manpower problem, but at the same time we returned to full activity and plan to continue expanding the network in 2021.
“During the past year there was an opportunity to examine the market in depth and create new ideas in the field of coffee. The chain does not stand still for a moment, and makes sure to innovate, invigorate and excite its customers, both from the look of their branch and of course from the culinary side by launching a new menu every year. During the coronavirus period many branches took advantage of the period to renovate and refurbish the existing branches.”
Malka said that on the occasion of the opening of the new branches of Café Greg and on the occasion of the launch of the 2021 summer menu, the chain will start a wide-ranging campaign that will include digital activity, signs in malls and shopping centers and promotional activities in branches.
The Greg chain is owned by Malka, Gilad Almog and Nir Edri. Café Greg was founded in 1994 as a small, high-quality but ambitious Haifa coffee bar, with a clear goal of introducing the Haifa public to high-quality and international coffee.
Over the years, the café has become a unique success story, with branches throughout the country.


