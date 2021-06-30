Cairo talks to release Israeli hostages didn’t yield results - report

Israel has insisted that any agreement to rehabilitate Gaza must be linked to the return of the soldiers and citizens. President Reuven Rivlin delivered this message to US President Joe Biden on Monday and to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also raised the matter with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday.

At issue are the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, presumed to have been killed during the 2014 Gaza war, and the fate of two Israeli citizens, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who crossed into Gaza in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

According to Kan, both the Hamas and Israeli delegations were in Cairo at the same time. The Israeli Cairo delegation including Coordinator for Captives and Missing Persons Yaron Blum tasked with securing the release of the soldiers and hostages.



Israeli restrictions on the entry of construction material and dual-use items have prevented Gaza from reconstructing buildings and facilities damaged during the war. Israel has linked construction material with the return of the hostages. In addition, a mechanism has not been put in place that would prevent Hamas from diverting the construction material for military purposes such as attack tunnels.

In his meeting with Rivlin, Guterres “stressed the importance of unconditional humanitarian access and of reconstruction in Gaza,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres, however, “reiterated that the fate of two Israeli civilians and the bodies of two Israel Defense Force soldiers held by Hamas in Gaza remains an important humanitarian concern and called for their return,” Dujarric said.