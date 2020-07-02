The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Can Israel learn to dance with COVID-19? - analysis

Has the virus mutated? Is it spinning out of control?

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 2, 2020 20:50
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu misled the country that coronavirus is a disease of the past – and the people of the State of Israel now stand to pay for it with their lives.
“We received a lot of joyful news today,” Netanyahu said in May during one of his near-nightly television briefings; at that one he informed the public about the easing of another round of restrictions. “Drink a cup of coffee and a beer, too,” he encouraged. “Go out and make a living.”
Two months later, Israel – like much of the rest of the world – is reporting record numbers of new patients. The World Health Organization’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a late Wednesday briefing some 60% of total cases worldwide have been reported just in the past month.
“More than 10.3 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to the WHO, and more than 506,000 deaths,” he said. “For the past week, the number of new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day.”
America reported 50,000 cases in one day.
Has the virus mutated? Is it spinning out of control?
“I would not try to ascribe to the virus anything new or biological – that all of a sudden it is more infectious or more potent,” said Prof. Jonathan Gershoni of Tel Aviv University’s School of Molecular Cell Biology and Biotechnology. “This is simply not the case, the virus is the same.”
Rather, the dynamics of the infection and the behavior of the population has changed, he said. People are tired of wearing masks and social distancing, and they are relaxing their guard. This is partly because they have been taught that these restrictions do not necessarily have to be taken seriously.
IN THE US, where the virus continues to burn across the country, President Donald Trump has told a number of half-truths about the novel coronavirus, from his dogmatic statement it would weaken “when we get into April, in the warmer weather,” which “has a very negative effect on that, on that type of a virus,” to “coronavirus numbers are looking much better, going down almost everywhere,” and cases are “coming way down.”
In reality, as far as scientists now know, the heat is actually not a major factor when it comes to corona and you catch COVID-19 no matter how sunny or hot the weather. Moreover, in more than a dozen American states, cases are still increasing, if not spiking.
“The US is a colossal failure,” said Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. “I think we are seeing the challenges of its fragmented healthcare system... the lack of leadership, especially on the federal level, and the big social inequalities.”
The result, said Gershoni, is “misunderstandings” and “a lack of compliance... There is lack of sufficient explanation and education for the public,” he continued. “If you do not sufficiently understand and appreciate the seriousness of the situation, this is what we can expect to see.”
Moreover, he added that many young people have come to the conclusion coronavirus only affects old people, when in reality as much as 10% of people under the age of 55 could develop a serious case of COVID-19. And even those with mild symptoms can take months until they fully recover – if they ever do.
“The ramifications of this virus might be for months and maybe for life,” Gershoni said. And it is still too early to know.
BUT THERE are also some logical reasons why the world may be seeing so many more patients.
For starters, the number of people being screened for the novel coronavirus worldwide has increased substantially between March and today, according to Prof. Amnon Lahad of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
In March, Israel tested around 10,000 people per day. This week, it tested between 17,000 and more than 20,000 per day. So, while Israel is seeing more than 900 new patients daily, this does not mean that the percentage of patients testing positive is higher than it was in the spring – it is not.
Moreover, many countries around the world quickly learned that they need at least a partial closure. New York shut down as the virus seared through the state. Now, it has reopened, and people are even coming from other states, so the disease is starting to resurface.
The same thing applies to Israel, Lahad said. He noted, however, that “we went from 0 to 100 miles per hour... and there was no in-between.
“When schools opened, the idea was to open them gradually, in small groups and to have students come with masks,” he said. Security measures weren’t kept well enough, “so we got backlash.”
Davidovitch added that COVID-19 is now spreading throughout South America, which did not have many cases back in March. The crowded countries do not have the resources to control its spread, so many people are being infected.
Additionally, there was a lot of false reporting at the start of the crisis. Countries such as Russia and Turkey reported few people infected in the first month of the outbreak; today those countries have hundreds of thousands of cases.
“They had cases in the past and they did not report them,” Davidovitch said. “When they started to understand that they could report because everyone else was, they did.”
Finally, in countries such as in Singapore, there has been a resurgence because it did not take care of its foreign workers, many of whom are younger, but who live in crowded places. When a few became infected, coronavirus spread throughout the country again.
The coronavirus is spreading like a pandemic because it is a pandemic, Davidovitch stressed. Neither Netanyahu’s l’chaim (toast to life) nor Trump’s sunshine will stop it from spreading. As such, the public and the politicians “need to learn how to dance with this virus,” he said.


Tags health Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time to take Army out of Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by