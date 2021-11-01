Can Israel tech save the planet? These three companies that are trying

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week declared that Israel would need “global pioneers” in the field of greentech - individuals and companies “to develop technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for climate change.”

Bennett landed in Glasgow Sunday night for the United Nation's annual climate conference . But while the prime minister is meeting with world leaders about how his government has declared the tackling of climate change a new national security interest, hundreds of international representatives and leaders from the Israeli high-tech industry will come together to showcase the more than 1,800 Israeli climate tech companies and startups that are already taking part in the effort to decarbonize the global economy and restore the planet’s health.

The Climate Innovation Summit, a project of PLANETech, will take place on November 2 both in person and as a virtual event. PLANETech is a nonprofit climate tech innovation community, a joint venture of the Israel Innovation Institute and Consensus Business Group.

“The summit presents, for the first time, the Israeli climate tech ecosystem which includes 1,200 Israeli companies, and over 600 startups,” said PLANETech Director Uriel Klar. “We encourage entrepreneurs to join the global climate tech movement and build new climate-positive startups.”

Nine climate tech startups that have collectively raised $1 billion from the fields of agriculture, energy, biodiversity, weather forecasting, alternative proteins, circular economy, supply chains, materials and mobility will make presentations. Meet three of them:

Aleph Farms

Aleph Farms was founded by Strauss Group and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, along with food engineer and biologist Didier Toubia, in 2017 with a mission described on its website as to “ feed the world and preserve the planet.”

Specifically, this company is in the field of cultivated meats.

“When we look at alternative proteins there are two categories: meat alternatives and cultivated meats,” explained Lee Recht, Aleph Farms’ vice president of sustainability.

She said that meat alternatives are generally plant-based substitutes that try to mimic the taste and texture of meat but are vegan products. Cultivated meat, on the other hand, is less an alternative protein than an alternative way of producing meat protein.

“It is how we can still grow meat but in a more sustainable way,” Recht said.

The company uses only an initial cell from the bovine product. Then, it feeds the cells with a plant-based soup, growing the cell into a beef steak in a “very controlled atmosphere.”

“We do not need to kill or slaughter or harm the cow,” Recht said. “Because it is done in very controlled and sterile conditions, we can eliminate the use of antibiotics, and we can reduce tremendously the ecological impact of producing beef when compared to the standard industrial way of making meat.”

A lifecycle analysis that the company conducted last year showed that Aleph Farms’ meat-making method reduced the carbon footprint by 92%, water footprint by 78% and land footprint by more than 95% versus the conventional ways of producing meat today.

Recht said that when looking at some of the major environmental issues of the day, such as food security, climate change, loss of biodiversity and issues of antibiotic-resistant diseases, it is clear that “what needs to happen is to transition the food system to be more sustainable.”

She said the food system is responsible for 30% of greenhouse gases in the climate and half of those (15%) are created from the meat industry.

But she said that it is understandable that sustainable agriculture could not be enough on its own to supply food to anyone, anywhere, anytime for the entire population. Therefore, “innovation can complement sustainable agriculture.

“I think it is well known that Israeli entrepreneurship thrives when we are under threat,” Recht continued. “There is no question that our climate is under threat, and we need to think of different ways that we can take part in solving this issue.”

Wiliot

This company focuses on developing transparent and agile supply chains that could ultimately reduce waste and improve quality.

“We are an IoT company,” said Wiliot CEO and Founder Tal Tamir. “What we do differently is that the focus is on the thing. Instead of making places smart, we make the thing smart.”

The company developed a tiny computer “label” that can sense temperature, humidity, content level, proximity of people and more.

The company website describes it this way: “Wiliot’s IoT Pixels empower every one of your products to act as self-sensing smart devices -- continually reporting its own condition and location, communicating to the Wiliot Cloud, and learning over time… The pixels are the data gatherers and are meant to be part of your manufacturing process, rather than an IT add-on.”

Wiliot can tag anything from vegetable crates to garbage cans to pharmaceutical shipments. In the example of a vegetable crate, the pixel can let its owners know if the crate sat too long at a specific location, was emptied in the wrong place or if anything else went wrong. It then generates a report, to help the process go better next time.

The results, said Tamir, are less food waste and improved food quality - in the example of the vegetables.

But take pharmaceuticals: The pixel can catch counterfeit meds, stop drugs from being stored in the wrong conditions or used in the wrong way.

Or in the case of the garbage disposal system, it could be stuck on a plastic bin and the trucks could be told which bins are mostly empty, passing by those that don’t need dumping and saving on fuel.

It can also look at carbon emissions by tracking a product from production to supply chain to the sales process and adding up all of the emissions. In the future, this could give buyers more visibility into which products created more or less carbon emissions so they could make more earth-friendly purchases.

“The goal is to mirror the physical world in the digital world to be smart enough about our surroundings and act on it,” Tamir said. “Technology is the best tool in our toolbox and should be the way to move forward” for the environment.

Wiliot technology (credit: COURTESY WILIOT)

Beewise

The phrase “we have to save the bees” is thrown around a lot, but few people really understand why, according to Saar Safra, the CEO of Beewise

For the last 40 or 50 years, bees have been becoming extinct. The challenge with this is that bees pollinate 75% of all fruits, vegetables, seeds and nuts that the 8 billion people on the planet consume. Tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, watermelon, almonds, cotton and coffee are all pollinated by bees.

Today, the problem has become so acute that around 40% of all bee colonies are being lost per year due to a combination of pesticides, global warming, disease and other challenges. At the same time, the global population is growing and the demand for healthy foods keeps going up.

“So, the gap between supply and demand is widening,” Safra said. “It is a real risk to the global food supply. We do not know how to grow tomatoes and cucumbers not through nature.”

Beewise has a device in a box the company calls a “BeeHome” that houses up to 24 bee colonies. The robotic apparatus monitors the bees with computer vision 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Then, using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the robot identifies the needs of the bees, alerts their master, and can even administer the solution.

The robot can identify if the bees are sick and need medicine, if they need food or even if it is time to harvest their honey - all in real time. Inside the container there is a six-month supply of medicine, water and food, for example, which the robot knows how to administer.

Everything is controlled remotely.

“You can be sitting in Israel and treating your bees in New York,” Safra said.

And it is working.

Only 7.59% of bees inside BeeHomes are lost per year, and the percentage keeps getting lower. The goal is to reach 1% or 2%, Safra said, which was the natural level of loss 50 years ago.

Beewise is already selling its BeeHome in the US and Israel.

“We have a huge mission ahead of us,” Safra said. “Changing the world is hard, but it is a dream. We are very excited and feel privileged and lucky to be involved in such a company. How many times can my career leave a real imprint on the planet?”