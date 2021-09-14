Canned wine, devil beer and plastic-less lunch boxes

Calvin Klein’s Euphoria (credit: CALVIN KLEIN)

Fall for euphoria

NIS 299. So which of the new year presents did you like most? I always like to get a new scent – hopefully one I really like, for the new season. This year it was the new version of Calvin Klein’s Euphoria, the Euphoria Intense, a new and provocative interpretation of the iconic perfume. The perfume opens with nectar of cassis, it has a sweet heart of orchid and patchouli at the base. Perfect for the cooling evenings. The flask, as always with Calvin Klein’s scents – is ravishing.

Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Cleanser by La Roche Posay. (credit: LA ROCHE POSAY)

Deep cleansing

Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Cleanser by La Roche Posay is a great new product for acne-prone skin. This gel cleanser works to deeply exfoliate, it also helps reducing excess sebum. Suitable for use on both the face and body, Effaclar Micro-Peeling Purifying Gel Cleanser targets pimples on the face, chest and back while also helping to reduce marks.

The scientifically proven formula with LHA and Salicylic Acid micro-exfoliates, purifies the skin, helping to eliminate dead skin cells, deeply unclogs pores and reduces excess sebum, visibly reducing the appearance of blackheads and pimples. Leaving skin soft, clean and refreshed, while bringing maximum comfort to acne-prone skin, even on the body. NIS 119 for 400 ml.

Available in private pharmacies and pharm chains.

Ga-De's new lengthening and lifting mascara. (credit: GA-DE)

Very flattering

How often does one need to change their mascara? According to eye doctors – very often, if you really want to avoid infections. So mascara is one item I really like to try a different kind each time I get a new one and this time I tried the new Ga-De lengthening and lifting mascara. The cone-shaped brush is the thing with this one – being able to penetrate and reach the smallest hairs and separate each eyelash. The powerful black pigment, five times darker than regular pigment, and hydrating-strengthening agents seal the deal. NIS 89

Time to think of next year’s bikini

When talking about getting ready for next summer, there is no time like now, especially when dealing with impossible missions such as fighting stubborn cellulite bulges. Lierac Paris now offers in Israel a system known to clever French ladies, the Body-Slim cryoactive slimming program concentrate embedded cellulite – 150ml. in a pack with a slimming roller. The pink gel-texture and the sensation of extended cold have been developed to enhance the massage, an important step of efficacy. It allows it to activate the destocking and draining but also the renewal of collagen fibers around the adipocytes to soften the upholstery of the skin. The slimming roller amplifies the effectiveness of the gel to 100%. The program is divided into four steps of one minute each: deep backgammon pinches; eliminating brushings; circular drainage; and intense pressures. Thus, embedded cellulite is reduced, redness is faded, cushioning is smoothed. The first results are visible from seven days of use. (Clinical test on 30 voluntaries during 28 days – daily application.) Use twice daily. NIS 299.

Available online at www.lierac.co.il and at licensed beauty centers.

Take your vitamins

Taking your vitamins can be a bore. I know some make me literally sick. I usually start with buying vitamins (not cheap) and promising myself to take them regularly and end up using them for a few days and then forgetting all about them until the next time. The new Topshape vitamin drink may just be the solution for people like me. The drink, which comes in three fruit flavors – orange, lemon lime and apple – contains only 19 calories for 100 ml. with no preservatives and has many vitamins, such as B12, B6, D, C, folic acid and minerals such as magnesium and more. I am sold. Kosher Badatz Beit Yosef. NIS 8.90 for a 330-ml. bottle.

Available in nature stores and supermarkets.

The good lunchbox

Keter offers another eco-friendly solution for students – a collection of Smart Eco lunchboxes made from 100% recycled plastic. The boxes, that come in a variety of shapes and sizes, comply with the strictest EU food packing standard and are safe to use in the microwave oven. A few of the models have compartments, utensils and even small boxes for sauces, and the prices are very reasonable. NIS 19.90 to NIS 29.90.

Available in Keter stores and online at il.keter.com/

No more plastic bags

Talking to kids about the global warming and environmental crisis is not enough – we should all practice using less plastic and look for more sustainable solutions. OrganicZone, which imports organic products, presented in time for the school year two excellent products by Green Flash: a multi-use sandwich wrap made from cloth that washes and dries quickly and keeps the sandwich fresh (NIS 16.90) and a snack pocket made from the same material that I love to take to the office with nuts and dates. (NIS 14.90).

Available in nature shops, Super-Pharm and more.

Wine in a can

Joining the international trend of wine in cans, a new Israeli initiative called Mine introduced last month two wines in cans, sparkling Rose and sparkling white, both kosher and made in Italy from Pinot Grigio grapes. NIS 16 to NIS 18 for a 250-ml. can or NIS 60 for a four-pack.

Shaked also started importing wine in cans from Italy, bringing the young and kicking Zai brand loved by the Italian hip crowds. Zai cans are adorned with fun comics. Also available in Israel are their Muscato Coek Borg, Mister Bubble semi-sweet bubbly, P.J. White Pinot Grigio and Lady Blendy Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Fun for the sukkah or a picnic. NIS 20, or NIS 60 for a four-pack.