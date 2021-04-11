Cattle cruelly stuffed into car, three men arrested - watch

Three men in their 20s and 30s were arrested by Israel Police on Thursday for stuffing 88 goats and sheep into a cattle car – much more than the intended capacity – without ventilating it properly. The investigation, conducted by the Border Police's central command station in the North, had been ongoing for months, moving from secret to public on March 23 via advanced technologies. On March 23, Border Police received an alert detailing the stealing of a significant number of goats and sheep from the northern Israeli Arab town of Rama near Acre and Jenin. Police rushed to Highway 6 near Ramat Yishai in the North and stopped the cattle car. When they opened it, they found a total of 88 animals in the cattle car, including 50 fully-grown goats, 30 kids (young goats), as well as eight sheep – an estimated value of NIS 100,000. "The animals were treated with massive cruelty and abuse," reads a press release. A day later, on March 24, the farmer reported the animals missing with local authorities. One of the men is from Kafr Kassem while the other two are from the Bedouin community in the South.The suspects were slapped with charges of stealing cattle, criminal trespassing, animal abuse, illegally transporting animals, among others.