Charges against soldiers for invasive search on Palestinian woman dropped

Initial interrogations showed that testimony taken from the IDF officials involved differed from that of the Shin Bet officials involved about what was done and why.

"After examining the findings of the investigation and weighing all the relevant considerations, and after a number of additional investigative actions were carried out as part of the investigation, it was found that there is a lack of sufficient evidence, among other things, regarding the source, content and circumstances of the command to perform the search," Littman wrote.

"Therefore, in the absence of sufficient evidence, it is not possible to prosecute any of those involved in this incident, whether in a criminal proceeding or in a disciplinary proceeding," she added.

"At the same time, it must be clarified that the investigation revealed that, although there was no intention to harm the Palestinian detainee, the conduct of those involved does not meet the standard expected and required of them," Littman said, before adding that the Shin Bet head should be in charge of disciplinary actions.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} A third individual was demoted from his post in the Shin Bet in 2019 for his role and participation in the 2015 incident.

Littman said however, that the search was an invasion of the woman's privacy and dignity, urging that the head of Shin Bet discipline the soldiers in their units and look to see how protocols can be improved to avoid similar situations in the future.