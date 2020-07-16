The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
‘Check for All’: Like Japan and Korea, only without stopping COVID-19

Since Netanyahu delivered his remarks, some voiced the view elements of his language implied he was a benevolent ruler, rather than the head of a well-operating government making clear decisions.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 16, 2020 20:19
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on July 15, 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
After brutal weekend protests by the public accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of economically strangling the nation, which reignited on Tuesday evening, the prime minister rolled out an incentive plan on Wednesday that many have argued was meant to quiet them down.
Scenes from the Tuesday protests outside Netanyahu’s residence showed Israel Police struggling to prevent protesters from breaking into his compound on July 14, which also marks Bastille Day.
“What we have seen in the streets in recent days – forget it,” the prime minister said Wednesday night, linking the protests to the economic plan.
“We have seen not just a protest – that would be legitimate. We have seen violence against police officers and against civilians. This violence deserves all [forms of] condemnation, and there is no room for elected officials to say they are violating health guidelines. No one, on either side of politics, has the right to do so. I tell you, we must not talk about civil disobedience, we must not go for free hatred, we must not go for hate among brothers.”
Since Netanyahu delivered his remarks, some voiced the view elements of his language implied he was a benevolent ruler, rather than the head of a well-operating government making clear decisions.
Netanyahu’s habit to appear with graphs and figures, describing a grant of NIS 750 per person, or NIS 7,500 for self-employed, is coupled with Finance Minister Israel Katz’s habit of describing “the generous hand” with which he and Netanyahu allegedly provide to taxpayers now unable to work due to the COVID-19 policy championed by Netanyahu.
However, populism aside, there is precedent for the check for every citizen plan.
US President Donald Trump, for example, offered Americans a $1,200 stimulus check in April.
According to the US Census Bureau, 59.35% of Americans spent the money on expenses, 11.98% said they meant to save the money and 13.32% claimed they would use the money to cover existing debts, Forbes reported on June 25.
More than half of those who spent the money bought food (55.72%), nearly 40% bought household supplies, and close to 15% bought new clothes. The report showed that one of four Americans used the money to meet their basic spending needs.
The goal of Trump’s plan was to keep people spending and get the economy moving again.
Netanyahu announced a similar intention: “This money encourages consumption and employment,” Netanyahu said, “and will move the wheels of the economy faster.”
 During his presser, he also mentioned two other countries that offered stimulus plans: South Korea and Japan.
In South Korea’s case, the National Assembly passed a 12.2 trillion won budget to offer aid to all citizens in April.
The equivalent of roughly NIS 32b., it was organized much like the Israeli plan, with the amount of financial assistance tied to the number of people living in each household. One million won (NIS 2,846) was given to households of four; 800,000 won (NIS 2,276) to families of three; 600,000 won (NIS 1,707) for families of two and 400,000 won (NIS 1,138) for single adults, the Korea Herald reported.
Many Koreans used their extra income for charity, helping those worse off than they are, or to cover their essential expenses, the LA Times reported.
Korean chef Yu Tehchia said he thinks people are going to burn through the money in a matter of weeks, noting “people spend money when there’s hope.”
Japan announced a 100,000 yen (NIS 3,200) grant for each citizen. Every person receives the grant – young or old who was born before a deadline of April 25. So, for example, a single mother of one child would receive 200,000 yen, the equivalent of 100,000 yen for each person in the household.
To receive the money in Japan, people have to apply for a grant via the digital platform MynaPortal.
There are many small differences between all of these plans. The key difference between the Israeli plan and the Japanese and South Korean plans is that the Asian countries only rolled them out after they had the virus under control.
Those who object to the Israeli plan argue that offering money to everyone is unjust, as a millionaire doesn’t need help, and a person about to be evicted needs more than NIS 750.
Some compared the new plan to “packing suitcases with money we don’t have and tossing them to the sea,” Channel 13 reported, citing Finance Ministry officials, whom media said were collectively against the plan.
But some do back the prime minister’s plan, among them Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg and, when the issue is a rapid six-month budget Netanyahu is pushing for, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.
However, both Zandberg and Lapid pointed out that they think the administration fails to lead by example. Katz, for example, said he asked for a 10% pay cut, yet the Knesset didn’t yet approve the request, The Marker reported Thursday. Netanyahu requested the state pay his past taxes, a NIS 1m. expense, which was approved.
It remains to be seen if the check for every citizen plan will be approved and, if so, at what cost.


